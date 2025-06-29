Shohei Ohtani gives verdict on his first multi-inning start on the mound with Dodgers

Two-way star Shohei Ohtani was electric in his third start of the season for the Los Angeles Dodgers. While Ohtani was limited to a single inning in his first two starts, the Dodgers star pitched two innings against the Kansas City Royals on Saturday.

The three-time MVP had 20 strikes on 27 pitches and caught the eye with the velocity on his fastball. Ohtani threw a 101.7 mph fastball to Vinnie Pasquantino, the highest of his career.

After the 9-5 loss, Ohtani appeared in front of the media and shared his assessment of his first multi-inning from the mound this season.

"Overall, I'm happy with the fact that I was able to attack the zone," Ohtani said via interpreter (0:10). "There are some little things that I still need to work on, but overall, I'm pretty happy."

Ohtani commented on adjusting back to his two-way routine this season. Last season, since he was recovering from his elbow surgery, Ohtani was kept off the mound.

"It's been a while since I've had a two-way routine like this, but it's going to take some time to get used to it," Ohtani said. "Just looking back today, on the pitching side, I did pretty well. I didn't give up any hits, at least in my mind."

Shohei Ohtani reveals how he adjusts both hitting and pitching on the same day

Hitters and pitchers have a completely different pre-game routine. While the pitchers play catch, hitters adjust and get tuned with their hitting mechanism.

However, for Ohtani, who does both, it must be difficult. During the same post-game interview, Ohtani revealed how he carries himself on the day when he's scheduled to do both.

"In terms of days when I do pitch and hit, I do think of it, compartmentalize it," Ohtani said (1:27). "That's how I approach the days I pitch."

Ohtani also said what it feels like to come back and throw 100+ mph pitches after more than a year off the mound.

"It's something I don't think I would have been able to do in a live event, but I'm happy with the fact that I was able to do it," Ohtani added (2:04). "So it's nice to be able to hit this velocity and see how my body reacts."

While Ohtani's pitching was elite, the same can't be said about his hitting on Saturday. The three-time MVP went hitless in four plate appearances.

But as far as the season is concerned, his stats continue to stand apart from the rest in the National League. He is hitting .291 with 29 home runs and 11 stolen bases.

