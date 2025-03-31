Shohei Ohtani gives his verdict on Tarik Skubal’s pitching mastery

Shohei Ohtani has been a fearsome hitter in the league for some time now. The LA Dodgers' two-way star has already won three MVPs, including the unanimous win in 2024, despite just being a designated hitter. So when he's asked to pick the best pitchers in the game, those who get named are surely at their peak.

Ad

On Sunday, during an exclusive interview with mobile baseball game MLB PRO Spirit, Ohtani hailed Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal is among the best pitchers in today's game.

Ohtani acknowledged Skubal's remarkable achievements, including earning the coveted pitching Triple Crown in 2024. Last season, the pitcher finished with an 18–4 record, a 2.39 ERA and 228 strikeouts. He became the first pitcher to win the Triple Crown since Shane Bieber in 2020.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I've chosen Tarik Skubal from the Detroit Tigers," Ohtani said (6:05 onwards). "He's earned the pitching Triple Crown, so whatever stats you're talking about, he's undeniably one of the best pitchers in the league.

Ad

Trending

When asked how Skubal stands out from the rest, Ohtani said:

"There are plenty of pitchers like that, so I wouldn't say he's particularly hard or rare to face, but his pitches have been really fast for years now, and I'm impressed by how he's continued to grow.

Ohtani also praised Skubal after learning that the Detroit Tigers ace has already put together a good resume as he looks to meet him again on the diamond

Ad

"That means he's the best pitcher in the league, and it's amazing that he achieved all of that at such a young age," Ohtani added. "So, I'm looking forward to going up against him again."

Ad

Who were the other two pitchers Shohei Ohtani picked?

During the interview, Shohei Ohtani was asked to pick three pitchers with whom he has been impressed with most.

Before naming Tarik Skubal, he picked St. Louis Cardinals ace Ryan Helsley and Arizona Diamondbacks star pitcher Zac Gallen as two of the best he has came across.

Helsley, who made his debut in 2019, earned his second All-Star selection last season, as he finished the season with a 2.04 ERA with a 7-4 record along with 49 saves and 79 strikeouts. He was named NL Reliever of the Year for the first time in his career.

Ad

Meanwhile, Gallen has been around the NL West block since 2019 after he joined the Diamondbacks. Last season, Gallen went 14–6, posting a 3.65 ERA and 156 strikeouts in 148 innings.

Do you agree with Shohei Ohtani's picks for the best three pitchers? Let us know your thoughts in comments section.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback