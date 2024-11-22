"Shohei Ohtani only got so many bullets coming off Tommy John" - Dodgers manager gives insight on Japanese superstar's workload in 2025 

Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani capped off his remarkable 2024 on Thursday after claiming the National League MVP title. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts addressed the Japanese slugger's workload after a successful season.

Ohtani set records ablaze in his first season with the Dodgers despite recovery from an elbow surgery he underwent last year. He was limited to being a designated hitter and did not pitch throughout the season.

However, the Japanese star is expected to showcase his two-way ability next season as the Dodgers try to remain cautious with his return to the mound. When asked if Ohtani's offensive numbers will drop from his 50-50 season if he starts pitching, Roberts said:

"I don't think it will affect the offense or work backward. I do think there are going to be some curtails in stolen bases because he is going to be pitching. I don't think anyone has the answers in the sense he has only got so many bullets and innings coming off Tommy John. So how we ramp up in spring training when we start the process because we all understand we need as fresh and healthy in September through October."

Shohei Ohtani won his third MVP title, the first in the NL, after 54 home runs and 59 stolen bases in a historic run through to winning his first World Series title.

Dave Roberts acknowledges Shohei Ohtani's growth and impact after MVP title

The accolades kept raining for Shohei Ohtani in the offseason as he became the first DH to win the NL MVP and only the second player other than Frank Robinson to win the title in both leagues.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts acknowledged his award but also hailed the impact he had on the team and the growth he enjoyed in his first season with the NL West team.

"This is a guy, one of one, of impact and importance to the country, and that's something I don't think any of us can appreciate and he did that glowingly. The turning point for me was when we got rid of that interpreter, Shohei Ohtani got to be himself, got to grow as a man and took responsibility for a lot of things and really opened himself up to his teammates, the staff and the fans. He even told me this was his most joyful season by far."

It will be interesting to see how Shohei Ohtani copes when he starts pitching for the Dodgers in 2025.

