Shohei Ohtani Height: How tall is the Angels two-way superstar?

It is not an overreaction by saying that we have never seen anything like Shohei Ohtani before. The two-way Japanese superstar is setting records like no one else in history. Not only is Ohtani a terrifying force with the bat, but he was also one of the league's top pitchers last season.

It seems like every game, Ohtani breaks or creates a new record. In 2022, Ohtani became the first player in the modern era to qualify for both the hitting and pitching leaderboards in one season. He also became the first player in MLB history to be an All-Star as both a pitcher and a hitter, being named selected to the 2021 All-Star team at both positions.

Angels TopPlays @PlaysAngels Shohei Ohtani is the MVP...



...but he won’t win the award today.



Why? - because despite having the greatest season of all time in 2022, he also it last year. This somehow makes his 2022 less special. That’s just not right. Shohei Ohtani is the MVP......but he won’t win the award today. Why? - because despite having the greatest season of all time in 2022, he also it last year. This somehow makes his 2022 less special. That’s just not right.

"Shohei Ohtani is the MVP.....but he won’t win the award today. Why? - because despite having the greatest season of all time in 2022, he also it last year. This somehow makes his 2022 less special. That’s just not right." - Angels TopPlays

The two-way star finished the season with a .273 batting average, while also slugging 34 HR and 95 RBIs in 157 games for the lowly Los Angeles Angels. While those numbers alone are impressive enough, as a pitcher, Ohtani finished the 2022 season with a sparkling 2.33 ERA, while recording 219 strikeouts.

While he may have lost the MVP award to the towering Aaron Judge, he remains the best player in the league. At 6'4", Shohei Ohtani is the ideal height for both elite pitching and hitting, while also maintaining speed on the base paths. Throughout his five-year MLB career, Ohtani has stolen 66 bases.

🕊🎉 @baekyoongdeux A kneeling Shohei Ohtani is almost the same height as Altuve. This is taking me out A kneeling Shohei Ohtani is almost the same height as Altuve. This is taking me out 😂😂😂 https://t.co/ZrKIjrKtMB

"A kneeling Shohei Ohtani is almost the same height as Altuve. This is taking me out" - baekyoongdeux

With the average height of a Japanese man being 5'7", Ohtani literally and figuratively stands out among his fellow countrymen.

Sho-bootay🍖 @Shobootay



- these threads are getting weird Fridges ~193cm in height I found on the internet, just like Shohei Ohtani- these threads are getting weird Fridges ~193cm in height I found on the internet, just like Shohei Ohtani - these threads are getting weird😓 https://t.co/HphKA16t9K

"Fridges ~193cm in height I found on the internet, just like Ohtani - these threads are getting weird" - Sho-bootay

Shohei Ohtani's road to the MLB

Ohtani was a dominant force coming up in Nippon Professional Baseball, Japan's top baseball league. After being selected by the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters with the first overall pick, he went on to win the 2016 Pacific League Most Valuable Player Award, receiving 253 of 254 first-place votes.

Ohtani was released by the Fighters after the 2017 season and signed with the Angels. Shohei signed with the Angels for a $2.315 million signing bonus despite being limited to the rookie signing scale.

