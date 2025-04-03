Shohei Ohtani hits grand slam for charity as Dodgers phenom donates raffle proceeds to fire victims from Eaton and Palisades

Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani is a global icon whose personality and kind-hearted nature go beyond the diamond with his endeavors on and off the field.

In a social media post, 'Shotime' has announced that the net proceeds from Wednesday night's raffle will be donated to the California fire victims of the Eaton and Palisades neighborhoods in Los Angeles County.

The caption on the post read:

"On behalf Shohei Ohtani, the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation is dedicating tonight’s 50/50 Raffle proceeds to helping families rebuild after the Eaton and Palisades fires. #LAstrong."

As per the details in the post, 50% proceeds will be given to the winner, and the rest for rebuilding communities in the two neighborhoods that have been affected by the wildfires, which started raging on January 7.

On Jan 16, Ohtani had shared yet another social media post thanking the firefighters for battling the wildfires and had pledged to donate $500,000 for relief efforts and to aid the displaced victims.

Take a look at the post here:

"A heartfelt thank you to all the firefighters who continue to fight the LA fires for us all. For those firefighters and those forced to live in shelter, we will donate $500,000 to help animals in need."

Dodgers fans queued up for special MVP Shohei Ohtani bobblehead night

On April 2, the Dodgers conducted the first Shohei Ohtani bobblehead night of the season. Dodger faithful thronged to the stadium well in advance to get their hands on Shotime's special edition figurines.

The organization announced that every fan in attendance at the Dodger Stadium would be getting a bobblehead on Wednesday night.

MLB fans will get three more chances through the 2025 season to get their hands on an Ohtani bobblehead. They will be available on the following dates: May 15, Aug 27, and Sept 10 when the LAD takes on the A's, the Reds, and the Rockies, respectively.

