Shohei Ohtani home run ball controversy: Dodgers fan lifts the lid on series of events after Japanese superstar's milestone moment

The story of Shohei Ohtani's home run ball continues to unfold and it turns out that every story has a twist. Ambar Roman was the lucky Dodgers fan who caught Ohtani's home run ball. However, Roman's story shows that she was probably not lucky after all.

After catching Ohtani's ball, Roman was not given a chance to soak in the moment as security reached out to her. She was escorted down near the bullpen, but her husband and friend were not allowed to go with her.

"Security came up and hand signaled me to like go to them. At first I'm thinking like, Oh I did something wrong, and they were like we want to reward you for catching the ball," Roman said.

Roman stated that she never got the opportunity to consult with her husband or discuss the situation. She was also unaware that Shohei Ohtani wanted the ball back in return for two caps.

"They made his stop at those ropes and they were like no, you can't follow her," Roman continued.

Here's a look at Roman narrating the intriguing series of events after grabbing Ohtani's home run ball.

Roman recalls being forced to make a quick decision

It all happened too quickly for Roman as she was forced to make a quick decision. The security told her that she had Ohtani's first home run ball as a Dodger and it would mean a lot to him if she returned the ball.

Here's what the security told Roman:

"If your gonna keep it, he's not willing to sign for it and we won't authenticate it for you," Roman said.

Initially, Roman was offered two baseball caps with Ohtani's signature. After asking for something more, they added Shohei Ohtani's bat and another ball. The Dodgers fan requested to meet Shohei Ohtani but was denied the possibility.

Although, the ball, which Roman caught, would have been worth big bucks, she doesn't regret the exchange.

Nonetheless , Roman expressed that she expected a little warmth from the Dodgers.

