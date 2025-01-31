  • home icon
Shohei Ohtani honors firefighters in English with gratitude-filled short speech

Modified Jan 31, 2025 06:36 GMT
Catastrophe struck Los Angeles at the turn of the year as ferocious wildfires began on January 7. Over the last three weeks, firefighters and authorities battled the Palisades Fire to evacuate residents and limit damage to the neighborhood.

To acknowledge the effort of the firefighters, Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani and his teammates Emmet Sheehan and Ben Casparius visited Fire Station 69.

During the visit to the Pacific Palisades, Ohtani and his teammates shared their gratitude for the firefighters. The Japanese superstar, who usually speaks in his native language, delivered a heartfelt speech in English.

"I just want to say thank you for your dedication," Ohtani said. "Thank you for your hard work. We appreciate it. Thank you."
The Dodgers players donated $10,000 to the fire station while the Dodgers also made a $350,000 donation to the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation.

The Palisades Fire has been one of the worst calamities California has witnessed, affecting thousands of lives and buildings over the last three weeks. Dodgers pitcher Emmet Sheehan shared his thoughts on meeting the heroes who have been battling the fires on the frontline.

“For us, it’s just getting to spend time with these guys,” Sheehan said. “I can’t imagine what these guys saw. From what we saw, I can’t imagine being here when it was actually happening and trying to stop the situation.”

Dodgers foundation announces massive donation to aid recovery from LA fires

Earlier this month, NBA team LA Clippers' owner Steve Ballmer announced a $15 million donation to aid people impacted by the Los Angeles wildfires. On Tuesday, Dodgers minority owner and NBA legend Magic Johnson revealed that Mark Walter, part owner and chairman of the Dodgers, and the Dodgers Foundation will donate $100 million to aid recovery in the area.

"This is a time for bold action," Johnson said. "We're bringing together the best resources and biggest hearts across California to ensure that every Angeleno - no matter their race, socioeconomic status, or neighborhood - has a chance to rebuild and thrive. This isn't just about recovery; it's about restoring communities while also making them more resilient and better than before."

Several other LA sports teams, including several celebrities, have pledged donations to the "LA Rises" campaign to help the people affected by the catastrophic wildfires.

