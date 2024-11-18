"Shohei Ohtani had a huge impact strengthening relationship between US and Japan" - Alex Rodriguez claims Dodgers star impacted political environment

Shohei Ohtani has been a major player in both the United States and Japan. Once one of the greatest players to play in Japan, his journey to the MLB had a World Series win and a presumptive third MVP in 2024. He had an entire nation following along, and that may have impacted the relationship between the two countries.

Former MLB star Alex Rodriguez said via Yahoo! Sports:

"He's had a huge impact on strengthening the relationship between the U.S. and Japan more than ever before."

He also joked that, while in Tokyo, he reached out to Ohtani for recommendations. The Los Angeles Dodgers star apparently did not get back to him on that.

Rodriguez compared Ohtani to his former teammates with New York Yankees Hideki Matsui and Japanese legend Ichiro Suzuki as ambassadors of Japan in the United States:

"They carried the flag that represents Japan. I have a very deep respect for Japanese culture and have been studying it for many years. I have told my two daughters that I want them to learn the (Japanese) attitude of respect," A-Rod said.

Rodriguez also called Ohtani "the most unique player" in MLB history. A-Rod himself was a former three-time MVP winner and 14-time All-Star.

Shohei Ohtani lands NL Hank Aaron Award

Perhaps a harbinger of what's to come, Shohei Ohtani won the NL's Hank Aaron Award, MLB announced on Friday. The slugger was given the award for the best offensive player after hitting 54 home runs and stealing 59 bases, which no one had ever done before.

Shohei Ohtani won the Hank Aaron Award (Imagn)

It's generally a pretty good indicator for the eventual MVP award. While that award isn't solely based on offense, it is highly impacted by that. Unless someone has a historic defensive year, and perhaps not even then, the best offensive player usually wins the MVP.

Aaron Judge, once the main competitor with Ohtani for this award, took the trophy in the American League after blasting 58 home runs and recording another season with more than 200 wRC+ (a career-high 218). The MVP awards, likely to go to these two players, will be announced on Nov. 21.

