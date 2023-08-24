Shohei Ohtani Injury Update: Current health status and expected recovery period for Angels star's torn UCL

Shohei Ohtani, a two-way phenom for the Los Angeles Angels, has been beyond excellent this season. In addition to owning a 3.14 ERA in 23 starts this season, the Japanese stud leads the league in runs, walks, home runs, triples, and a host of other vital statistics.

However, after a recent incident, Ohtani's contributions to his team from the mound will have to wait. On Wednesday night, Angels GM Perry Minasian released news that many fans of the team view as the final nail in the coffin of the 2023 Los Angeles Angels season.

According to Minasian, Ohtani suffered a torn UCL this past week. The team has decided to shut down Ohtani from throwing for the remainder of the 2023 season.

"Shohei Ohtani has a torn UCL and will not pitch again this season, per @JeffFletcherOCR" - FOX Sports: MLB

After Shohei Ohtani abruptly left the mound last Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, many expected that something was not right. However, few thought that the news would be this devastating.

Shohei Ohtani's one-year, $30 million contract with the Angels will expire at the end of the season. Due to hesitance by owner Arte Moreno to commit long-term, coupled with the team's inability to make the postseason, many feel as though Ohtani is as good as gone.

While the Los Angeles Dodgers were originally touted as prime contenders, an injury as serious as an UCL tear may cause some teams to reconsider extending big-time offers to Ohtani. The 29-year old may garner the first-ever contract worth $1 billion in MLB history.

Unfortunately for Angels fans, their team's chances of the postseason have already faded. The team now sits fourth in the AL West, 12 games behind the top spot in that division. Additionally, 10.5 games sit between them and the Seattle Mariners, who continue to cling on to the third and final spot on the AL Wild Card table.

Long-term Shohei Ohtani injury could shift free agency paradigm

Although all 30 teams are aware of Ohtani's superlative skill, a UCL tear is no footnote. While it has not been confirmed whether or not the two-way icon will need any sort of reconstructive surgery, such an outcome may be nessecary. While teams will still be falling over each other for a chance to sign him, an injury like this changes the landscape significantly.