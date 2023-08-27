Shohei Ohtani injury update: Insider claims Angels star's current UCL tear is 'completely different'

Everyone in the world of baseball has kept a close eye on Shohei Ohtani's injury that has sent the MLB into a whirlwind of directions. Considering his free agency approaching at the end of the season, the extent of his injury is quite consequential with respect to teams looking to land his services.

Shohei Ohtani's fatigue over the season finally showed over the last month. For a person who has pitched and hit throughout the season in over 125 games, the Halos superstar was seen to suffer cramps especially during his starts.

During the double header against the Detroit Tigers, where Ohtani pitched a one-hitter in the first game he was seen to be dehydrated towards the latter stages. The concerns arose as the showcase two-way player had already undergone a UCL tear in 2018 that required a Tommy John surgery.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

But as reported by the MLB Insider, Ben Verlander, the fatigue or the injury had nothing to do with the UCL tear. The Angels management had also suggested Ohtani and his team the option of undergoing an MRI after he faced issues to his fingers during his start against the Seattle Mariners. However, that was denied by him and his agent.

Expand Tweet

Ben Verlander also states that the current UCL tear is not related to his first injury that kept him out of pitching action for two years. This comes as a sense of optimism for the teams looking to sign Ohtani as he is expected to be pitching as soon as the surgery is over.

Shohei Ohtani keeps on his hitting form regardless of UCL tear

The UCL tear to his hand has hindered Shohei Ohtani in no way as he reached bases four times during the game against the New York Mets. His two stolen bases and an RBI triple were one of the major driving factors as the Halos won 5-3 to improve to a 63-67 record.