Shohei Ohtani injury update: Phil Nevin shares fascinating details after $30,000,000 phenom's omission from Orioles game

Thankfully for the Los Angeles Angels, Shohei Ohtani's injury seems to be waning away without any serious concern. The Halos DH is expected to be back in the lineup soon after he missed the game against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday, September 5.

Shohei Ohtani was already battling a UCL tear after his early exit against the Cincinnati Reds last month, with his agent Nez Balelo suggesting that he would require "some kind of procedure." The Japanese continued to be in the lineup as a hitter, though he is unlikely to be pitching anytime soon.

Before the series opener against the Baltimore Orioles on Monday, Ohtani was scrapped from the game. He was present during the batting practice but after a few awkward swings, headed to the clubhouse with his head down.

Initial reports suggested that the 29-year-old experienced a right oblique tightness and would miss the game. After the game ended, Angels manager Phil Nevin said that there was a 'tiny bit of inflammation' on Ohtani's arm. However, the latest news from the team dugout cleared the air about their star player.

As per Nevin, Ohtani was feeling a lot better ahead of Tuesday's game. In fact, he also relayed a message to the team management that he wanted to go out and hit but the Angels felt it was best to rest him for another game.

“I just felt like today was not a good day for him,” Nevin said. “So we’ll see how he feels tomorrow. If he comes in and tells me I feel good and he passes all tests, then I’ll have a decision to make.” (via Los Angeles Times)

Shohei Ohtani-less Angels fall to the Orioles in extra innings

The Los Angeles Angels surrendered another game as the Baltimore Orioles came from behind to snatch a 5-4 victory on Tuesday. All the scoring was done after six complete scoreless frames. Shohei Ohtani's absence in the Halos lineup was surely felt.