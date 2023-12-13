Shohei Ohtani Jersey: Dodgers' $700m man breaks all-time sales record, smashes previous benchmark set by Lionel Messi

It seems clear at this point that there is nothing that Shohei Ohtani cannot do. The Japanese superstar continually does the unthinkable on and off the field, becoming the face of the MLB thanks to his two-way abilities.

The two-time American League MVP sent shockwaves across the sports world by signing the most lucrative contract in North American sports history. When Shohei Ohtani agreed to his 10-year, $700,000,000 deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the future of sports contracts and the way they are negotiated.

Now, Ohtani has broken yet another record in the world of sports. The new Los Angeles Dodgers mega-star is now the all-time record holder for Fanatics jerseys sold in the first 48 hours of their release.

"Shohei Ohtani's no. 17 Dodgers jersey set Fanatics' all-time record for sales within 48 hours of release. Their previous jersey sales record-holder was Lionel Messi for Inter Miami." - @MLBONFOX

According to Fanatics, Ohtani's number 17 with the Los Angeles Dodgers has shattered the previous record, which was held by global icon Lionel Messi. When Messi joined Inter Miami, fans across the world flocked to the store to claim one of their own.

When it comes to the all-time record holders for jersey sales in the first 48 hours, Fanatics says that after Ohtani and Lionel Messi, the next three highest sellers are Cristiano Ronaldo with Manchester United, Justin Fields with the Chicago Bears, and Bryce Harper with the Philadelphia Phillies.

"Shohei Ohtani just set our all-time record for highest sales within 48 hours of a jersey release #Fanatics #ThreadCount #ShoheiOhtani" - @Fanatics

Shohei Ohtani shattered another high-profile record with his move to the Dodgers

Not only did the two-time American League MVP set a new record for jerseys sold in a 48-hour period, but his $700,000,000 deal shattered the previous record for a free-agent contract.

Prior to Ohtani's contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge set the record for the richest free-agent contract in MLB history ($360,000,000).

Before him was Bryce Harper when he moved from the Washington Nationals to the Philadelphia Phillies ($330,000,000). Ohtani's astronomical contract with the Dodgers is valued higher than both Harper's and Judge's combined.

