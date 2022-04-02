"The ability to perform two completely different tasks at the highest possible level" - NFL star J.J. Watt awed by LA Angels Shohei Ohtani after watching him play live

Shohei Ohtani has wowed baseball fans since signing with the Los Angeles Angels in December of 2017. Ohtani's best season came a year ago when he was awarded the American League MVP.

Ohtani's ability to both pitch and hit at extremely high levels has awed spectators beyond baseball. Future NFL Hall of Famer J.J. Watt attended a LA Angels Spring Training game and was in total amazement of his abilities at the plate and on the mound.

"I have the utmost respect for what this man is doing at the highest level of his sport. The ability to perform two completely different tasks at the highest possible level on a consistent basis against the best in the world is absolutely incredible. #ShoTime" - @ J.J. Watt

What to expect from the Angel's star?

Shohei Ohtani batting in a Los Angeles Angels v Seattle Mariners game

The reigning American League MVP will look to repeat his 2021 season, which was one of the best of all time. Ohtani provides power and discipline at the plate, while his pitching is among the best in the game. If Ohtani is able to stay healthy, he will undoubtedly be in the running for MVP again.

Look for him to get more at-bats with the recent Shohei Ohtani rule being implemented. With more at-bats, can he get to 50 home runs this season?

What is the Shohei Ohtani Rule?

The rule comes about with the implementation of Universal DH. The rule states that any pitcher who is in the starting lineup of the game can remain in the game as a DH after they are taken out as a pitcher. Great news for teams with strong pitcher-batters.

"The MLB and MLBPA have agreed on some new rules ahead of the 2022 MLB season, including the 'Shohei Ohtani rule.' https://thesco.re/3iqY2rh" - @ theScore

This rule is significant, especially for the LA Angels and Ohtani himself, as it will allow the star two-way player to make more plate appearances. This rule makes sense and allows for one of the game's top players to be on the field even more.

It is cool to see players from other sport leagues support one another. J.J. Watt is a class-act. The amount of respect that he has for Ohtani is awesome to see. Ohtani is a special player. We will all be watching in awe like J.J. Watt as he eyes another MVP season.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt