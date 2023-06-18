Last year, many baseball fans found themselves up in arms after Shohei Ohtani was beaten out by New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge in the AL MVP Award race.

Although Ohtani had another magnificent season, Judge's single-season record-setting 62 home runs turned out to be the prevailing factor for the 6-foot-7 power slugger. Now, with Judge sidelined, Shohei Ohtani looks poised to ensure the race is nowhere as close this season.

The two-way LA Angels sensation has already become the first player ever to hit at least 20 home runs while simultaneously striking out at least 100 batters on the mound. Shohei Ohtani's .300/.385/.626 hitting slashline couples incredibly well with his 3.29 ERA and 6-2 record. On June 18, he staked yet another claim in his MVP campaign.

In the fifth inning of Sunday's game against the Kansas City Royals, Ohtani hit his 24th home run of the season. Already leading the MLB in home runs, fans are simply in awe of Shohei Ohtani's effortless dominance.

Over the past 15 days, Ohtani has not just been one of the best hitters on the Angels, but also in the entire league. Over that span of time, his .426 average, 16 RBIs and 8 home runs place him first in the league in all three categories.

Likewise, the fortunes of the Los Angeles Angels has improved alongside Ohtani's no-holds-barred hitting tear. After winning ten of their last thirteen games, the Angels are 40-32, placing them 4.5 games behind the Texas Rangers in the AL West, but well within AL Wild Card territory.

With the expiration of Ohtani's one-year, $30 million deal hanging over their head, the Angels know that winning is central to keeping their Japanese superstar around. It remains to be seen if Ohtani will consider sticking with the Angels beyond the end of the season.

For the right team, Shohei Ohtani's price cannot be too high

While Ohtani has been held up as an important player ever since he joined the MLB, teams are now rightly starting to see Ohtani as the kind of generational talent that he really is. When it comes time for him to hit the free agent market, the price may be reserved for only those who are willing to gut their entire franchise for a chance to call Ohtani theirs.

