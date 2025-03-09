"Shohei Ohtani is like Justin Bieber times 10 over there" - Dodgers All-Star on 'crazy' atmosphere awaiting team in Japan for MLB 2025 opener

Shohei Ohtani is arguably the biggest name in baseball right now with his stardom transcending to another level since his move to the reigning World Series winners.

Ohtani's Dodgers teammate, Tyler Glasnow, who also joined the team last offseason along with the Japanese two-way phenom, highlighted the three-time MVP's fan following.

In a conversation with SportsNet LA, Glasnow shared his experience of pitching during the Dodgers' trip to Japan last year, ahead of the team's Tokyo Series later this month. He compared Ohtani's stardom to pop icon Justin Bieber in Japan.

"Wild," Glasnow said on the atmosphere in Japan. "Like, Shohei Ohtani is like Justin Bieber times 10 over there. So, it's probably gonna be insane. There were a lot of people last year. There's a lot of people going through the hotel and every day, like, kind of walking around, so I'm expecting it to probably be crazy."

Tyler Glasnow will be pitching in the exhibition games in Japan while his Japanese teammate Yoshinobu Yamamoto will start Game 1 of the Tokyo Series against the Chicago Cubs later this month.

Shohei Ohtani's Japanese teammates to start for Dodgers in Japan

While Shohei Ohtani is expected to be part of the Tokyo Series in his role as a designated hitter, his new Japanese teammate Roki Sasaki, who signed for the team in the offseason, is expected to start Game 2 at Tokyo Dome.

With two Japanese players from the Dodgers pitching in the Tokyo Series, fans are expected to flock to the venue. Meanwhile, Cubs' Japanese ace Shota Imanaga will take the mound against compatriot Yamamoto in the series opener, giving fans another reason to not miss the showdown.

However, fans will be disappointed because Shohei Ohtani won't be pitching anytime soon. The Dodgers superstar, who won his third MVP title after a historic 50-50 season last year, won't be participating in pitching drills until he returns from the Tokyo Series, manager Dave Roberts informed this week.

Ohtani is expected to return to the mound sometime in May this year but Roberts' recent comments might lead to his pitching debut pushed back further. The team is unlikely to risk the Japanese star, especially after his record-breaking production from the plate last season.

