Shohei Ohtani melts hearts with adorable glimpses of dog Decoy as duo unwind amid Dodgers hectic Spring Training

Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani is gearing up for his second season with the reigning World Series winner after a historic first year in LA. His furry friend, Decoy, is helping the Japanese phenom unwind after the two-way star reported for Dodgers' Spring Training earlier this week.

Ad

Shohei Ohtani arrived at the Camelback Ranch-Glendale in Florida as Dodgers catchers and pitchers reported for their first Spring Training workouts. Following his workout sessions, Ohtani shared his adorable moments with Decoy.

Ohtani shared pictures of Decoy snooping around him as he seemingly cooled off after the workouts.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"👀👀👀," Ohtani captioned the post.

Ad

Trending

Decoy caught the attention of the fans during Shohei Ohtani's second MVP title announcement in 2023. Ohtani's furry friend has been a darling among Dodgers fans since then.

While Ohtani got more comfortable with the arrival of compatriot Yoshinobu Yamamoto, the Japanese hurler's addition also benefitted Decoy. Yamamoto reportedly adopted an American Staffordshire Terrier and his dog was seen playing with Decoy during the Spring Training workouts this week.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Shohei Ohtani has first bullpen session with Dodgers in Spring Training

The Spring Training workouts are crucial for Shohei Ohtani as the three-time MVP is aiming a return to the mound later this year. While Ohtani is not expected to pitch for the Dodgers on Opening Day, the two-way star was seen firing fastballs at Dodgers catcher Will Smith on Saturday.

Ad

His first official bullpen session of the year seems like a significant step forward in his slated return to the mound in May. According to ESPN, Ohtani's fastballs in Spring Training on Saturday were still not to his usual speed but is not too far off either, around 92 to 94 mph.

Given Ohtani's significance as a hitter to the Dodgers, the Japanese superstar is not expected to take rehab assignments and will be instead preparing in simulated games.

Ad

"Once he steps between the line of a real game, we can't control the situation," Dodgers pitching coach Mark Prior said. "That'll be ultimately the principle that guides this whole thing is making sure that he's 100 percent ready to go out there and let the game dictate what happens, and he's in a position to handle that physically, mentally and emotionally."

Shohei Ohtani won't be pitching in any Cactus League games and will be the designated hitter for the team when they fly to Tokyo for their regular season games against the Chicago Cubs in March.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback