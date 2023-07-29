The sensational Shohei Ohtani continues delivering even though the Los Angeles Angels lost in their series opener 1-4 to the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night.

The Japanese two-way phenom attracted applause from MLB analysts like Jared Carrabis, who took to Twitter to heap praise on the generational player.

Ohtani struck his league-leading 39th home run just one day after showcasing an individual day of brilliance. Against the Detroit Tigers, the 29-year-old first completed a shutout game before scoring two home runs in the second game of the doubleheader to cap off a historic day.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Halos DH hit the very first pitch he faced in Canada out of the ground for his third consecutive home run in his third at-bat over two games. His leadoff homer was a 397-foot drive against Blue Jays starter Kevin Gausman who was able to restrict him in the third striking him out on a 2-2 count.

Ohtani went yard in consecutive games for the ninth time this season. Jared Carrabis was at a loss of words as he appreciated his brilliance on social media:

"Shohei Ohtani threw a one-hit complete game shutout and then followed that performance up by hitting a home run in three consecutive at-bats in two different countries. I have run out of words to describe what we’re seeing," Jared Carrabis via Twitter.

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis Shohei Ohtani threw a one-hit complete game shutout and then followed that performance up by hitting a home run in three consecutive at-bats in two different countries. I have run out of words to describe what we’re seeing. pic.twitter.com/G8SXXDMXKP

Shohei Ohtani showing signs of fatigue as he leaves game early

Shohei Ohtani complained of some soreness in his calves after grounding out in the eighth innings. He felt strained as he was cramping up in his legs.

Angels manager Phil Nevin mentioned that he tried to shake it off but it was too much for the left-hander after getting through two days with immense workloads.

As a result of his fatigue, Ohtani couldn't go out for his at-bat in the ninth innings as the Angels dropped the game 1-4 after a bases-loaded situation.

This will leave the Halos tensed as they look to secure the last AL Wild Card spot.