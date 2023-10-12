Shohei Ohtani is "more open" to signing with an East Coast team ahead of $600,000,000 free agency decision

Shohei Ohtani faces perhaps the biggest decision in MLB free agency history, and he seems to be keeping his options open for the most part. Heading into what could be a lengthy contract of more than $600 million, he isn't limiting himself. That now includes East Coast teams.

According to a report, Shohei Ohtanis "more open" to the idea of signing on the East Coast than he was before. The time zone difference between the West Coast and Japan was far less harsh than on the East, which helped him sign in Los Angeles.

Ahead of a potentially life-changing move, there's a real sense that teams like the New York Yankees could have a shot at signing him instead of him favoring the West once more.

Shohei Ohtani keeping options open

The two premier East Coast teams, the New York Yankees and New York Mets, have very deep pockets. At the very least, they will be key to driving Shohei Ohtani's price tag up.

Shohei Ohtani could move on

The Mets have shown a willingness to spend with abandon. After a brutal year, they may be even more inclined to try and land the two-way phenom. $600 million would be nothing for Steve Cohen to offer.

Ohtani's willingness to consider a major move is smart. He's keeping his options open, but it's also good for teams. The Los Angeles Angels and Los Angeles Dodgers figured to have an advantage, but they may not now.

That means teams like the Boston Red Sox or Chicago Cubs have a real shot, and talking with him this winter would not be a waste of time.

In the end, his current home does hold an advantage, but the reports suggest that that will not be the deciding factor. For Ohtani, winning is important. It seems to be so important that a new region of the country is now at play.

For what it's worth, aside from the Dodgers, none of his potential suitors really won anything this year. Nevertheless, he has a ton of options and a huge payday is coming.