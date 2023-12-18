Shohei Ohtani Mural: Dodgers superstar honored with incredible artwork in Manhattan Beach following $700m move

It has taken long for the city of Los Angeles to embrace their newest star, Shohei Ohtani. The two-time American League MVP shocked the MLB universe by securing the most lucrative contract in North American sports history from the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Although Shohei Ohtani is undoubtedly the most famous player in the MLB, he may not have known how quickly the fanbase would embrace him. The two-way sensation has not only been seen across television channels throughout the week, but he can now also be seen on walls across the city.

Some of Los Angeles' ultra-talented artists have honored the new superstar with murals on walls throughout the city. The first mural appeared on a wall at Oceanview Liquor, 3232 Manhattan Ave Hermosa Beach. It was completed by the artist Gustavo Zermeño Jr.

Although the mural in Manhattan Beach may have been the first one in the city, it is hardly the last, as yet another has emerged. The artist Jonas Never, also known as Never1959, added his incredible Ohtani-inspired mural on a wall at Prociety Shop, which is located at 1501 Main St, Suite B.

The excitement from the Los Angeles Dodgers fanbase is palpable as the fans cannot wait to see Ohtani in the lineup next to superstars Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman.

Shohei Ohtani's dog was the star of his free-agent period

While Ohtani may be the most famous addition to the Los Angeles Dodgers this offseason, his beloved canine pal may be number two. Earlier in the offseason, photos of Shohei and his dog circulated on the internet, with many predicting what its name was.

Well, we found out his dog's name during his introductory press conference. It was revealed that the former Los Angeles Angels superstar gave his beloved dog two names, one Japanese and one American. Dekopin is his dog's Japanese name, with Decoy being its American name.

