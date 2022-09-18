"Shohei Ohtani doesn't need MVP anymore... It is impossible to compare him to anyone else" - Los Angeles Angels fans sing praises for Shohei Ohtani after dominant outing against Seattle Mariners

Reigning AL MVP Shohei Ohtani was at his best against the Seattle Mariners. The Japanese superstar pitched a gem with seven innings of no-run ball. He only walked one and gave up just three base hits.

A slim 2-1 victory over the Mariners pushed the Angels' record to 63-82. The Mariners, meanwhile, are now at 80-64 which is good for a Wild Card spot but by no means safe, especially in the American League.

At the plate, Ohtani had an RBI double and a run, and was walked once. He is now slashing .266/.356/.892 with 34 home runs and 89 RBIs for the year.

HAZEL_EYES @beep_beep_chan @MLB @Angels Shohei Ohtani doesn't need MVP anymore. Because he's more than that. It is impossible to compare him to anyone else. @MLB @Angels Shohei Ohtani doesn't need MVP anymore. Because he's more than that. It is impossible to compare him to anyone else.

Shohei Ohtani opened the scoring in the contest with an RBI double to deep left that drove in Mike Trout. Three innings later, Matt Duffy had a ground out that drove Ohtani home. Taylor Trammell pulled one back for the Mariners in the eighth but that was all Seattle could muster up for the game.

On the mound, Ohtani collected his 13th victory against eight losses this year. He's had 25 starts and has struck out 196 batters across 148 innings. The two-way superstar also sports a mercurial 2.43 ERA this year.

The Los Angeles Angels' season might have been lost, but Shohei Ohtani has proven his will to sacrifice and drag his team to victories by himself.

Shohei Ohtani's 2022 season review

Much has been said (and debated) about the 2022 AL MVP race between Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge. Ohtani fans carry the reason that there are no other players in Major League Baseball that can do what Shotime has. Aaron Judge fans, on the other hand, illustrate fWAR, his league-leading batting statistics, and the New York Yankees' impressive record this season.

We'll try to detach from those arguments and just observe and compare Shohei's MVP season to what he has accomplished this year.

Ohtani has had a better year on the mound this campaign, his 2021 numbers were 9-2 on the win loss card with a 3.18 ERA, 1.090 WHIP and 156 strikeouts in 130.1 innings pitched. This year, he carries a 13-8 record with a 2.43 ERA and 1.04 WHIP and 196 strikeouts in 148 innings pitched.

At the plate, Ohtani fared better last year. He swung .257/.372/.965 with 46 home runs and 100 RBIs. This year, he has a slash line of 2.66/.356/.892 with 34 home runs and 89 RBIs. It's understandable that Ohtani's numbers regressed as the Angels failed to protect him in the line-up and had a meltdown mid-season.

Debates and arguments aside, Ohtani has been incomparable over the past two seasons. It will be interesting to see who will come up with the MVP award when both Ohtani and Judge absolutely deserve it.

