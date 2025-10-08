"Shohei Ohtani could never," "Aaron Judge owns MLB" - Fans react after the Yankees' captain's insane stat comes to light

Yankees' Aaron Judge proved the phrase &quot;All heroes don't wear capes&quot; right by showcasing a brilliant performance against the Blue Jays in Game 3 of the American League Division Series on Tuesday. Judge, 33, was 0-2 against Louis Varland in the fourth inning of the game.However, just when Varland thought he had the edge, things went south for him and the Blue Jays. While Varland pitched a 99.7 mph heater, Judge hit a 373-foot line drive off the top of the left field foul pole. This hit meant that Judge tied the game 6-6, which later led to the Yankees winning the game 9-6.After the match ended, the official X (formerly Twitter) handle of Fox Sports: MLB uploaded an interesting stat concerning Aaron Judge. The stat mentioned that in the 2025 season, 528 pitches on 0-2 counts were thrown out of the zone at 99 MPH or above. Judge apparently became the first player to hit a pitch like that for a home run.As soon as this stat came to light, fans began to flood the comments section reacting to the same. One fan mentioned Shohei Ohtani could never achieve something like that. Mikki @MikkiDaniels2LINKOhtani could never 😂Another fan went on to write that Judge owns Major League Baseball. JESTERJOHN @JGiddyRonLINKJudge owns the MLBLet us take a look at more reactions:&quot;Yo, that is one strike that will go down in history as the best 🤯,&quot; a fan said.&quot;Judge is a bit underrated on 2-strike counts,&quot; another fan said.&quot;Judge might be one of the best at knowing what pitch is coming,&quot; one fan said.&quot;Translation: one of the most difficult pitches hit for a home run all season,&quot; another fan said.While Aaron Judge hit his first homer of the postseason against the Blue Jays in Game 3, the New York Yankees captain was a different beast during the regular season. In the regular season, Judge amassed 541 at-bats with an average of .331. He also scored 137 runs and 53 home runs.Aaron Judge admits he could feel the momentum switching during Game 3 of the ALDSBefore Game 3 of the American League Division Series, Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees were in a tight spot. While the Yankees were dominated 10-1 by the Blue Jays in Game 1, Game 2 also didn't give New York any relief as they lost 13-7.However, it was the third game where Judge and the Yankees showed up and saved themselves from elimination. After the match ended, Judge, who became the hero, admitted he could feel the momentum switch a little. “We could feel the momentum switch a little bit,&quot; Judge said. &quot;That’s a great ballclub over there. They’ve been rolling all series. To get out there and tie it back up, we felt like we had the ball in our court at that time.”The fourth and final game between the Yankees and the Blue Jays takes place tonight at 19:08 EDT. It must be noted that Louis Varland, who was taken for a hit by Aaron Judge in Game 3, will be starting for the Blue Jays.