Shohei Ohtani News: Dodgers DH expected to feature against former club Angels as per manager Dave Roberts

Shohei Ohtani already made his spring debut with the Los Angeles Dodgers earlier in the week. During the game, he blasted a home run, helping his club beat the Chicago White Sox 9-6.

On Friday, he made his second Cactus League appearance, delivering an RBI and finishing the game 1-3. It led to the Dodgers coming from behind to defeat the Cleveland Guardians in an exciting game.

Those looking to see more Ohtani at the plate will get to do so this weekend. Manager Dave Roberts stated the two-way phenom will see action Sunday against the Rockies and Tuesday against the Angels, per Dodgers beat writer Bill Plunkett.

Tuesday will mark the first time Ohtani will play against his former team. He spent six seasons with the Halos before signing his record-breaking 10-year, $700 million deal with the Blue Crew.

Shohei Ohtani is targeting a select number of at-bats this spring

Shohei Ohtani (Image via Getty)

Ohtani is targeting 50 at-bats with the Dodgers during spring. So far, he has 20 and has looked fantastic. He does not seem to be hampered by any setbacks after his UCL procedure in the offseason, but it will keep him off the mound.

Shohei Ohtani feels 50 at-bats is sufficient enough to be ready for Opening Day. Opening Day for the Dodgers will be on March 20 when they take on the San Diego Padres in Seoul, South Korea.

Looking back at past lineups, Ohtani will likely hit second on Opening Day. Manager Dave Roberts has run with Mookie Betts leading off, Ohtani hitting second, and Freddie Freeman hitting third. However, that plan can change at any moment.

This gives Ohtani protection that he has not seen during his career with the Angels. Few managers will want to give Ohtani a free pass with Freeman stepping to the plate.

