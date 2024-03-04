Shohei Ohtani News: Dodgers superstar in line for spring training showdown against former Angels teammates

Shohei Ohtani will get to face his former team sooner than later. Sometimes, it takes full seasons for a player to play their "revenge" game or see their old teammates and coaches again, but not in Ohtani's case. It's rare for it to happen in Spring Training, no less, but that's the perfect storm that has been created here.

The simple fact that both teams play in the same spring division is rare and the fact that Shohei Ohtani, who is recovering from injury and does not play every day at all in spring, is in the lineup makes it even better.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are giving Ohtani the chance to play in back-to-back games, which is a rarity and a huge milestone for his recovery from UCL and oblique injuries suffered last year.

Shohei Ohtani in line to face former team in spring training

Shohei Ohtani suffered them as a member of the Los Angeles Angels, who will be the first team in that back-to-back, meaning Ohtani is perfectly slated to see his old team and potentially hit some home runs on them. He's in great form right now through the early portion of Spring Training.

Shohei Ohtani is slated to see his former team this week

Dave Roberts, the Dodgers manager, spoke on the decision to let Ohtani play via MLB.com:

“I think he’s probably ahead of where we expected. But even talking to him this winter, he said he felt incredible. He was encouraged about his progression. To see where he’s at right now, it’s obviously a good thing. But I don’t think he’s surprised by it.”

Ohtani has been unreal in Spring Training. He's slashing .714/.778/1.429 in nine plate appearances. Obviously, that's a tiny sample size, but his lingering injuries and the acclimation to the new team have not hindered him in the slightest.

The Dodgers play their crosstown rivals on June 21-22 and September 3-4, so there will be four regular season opportunities for them to face Ohtani's former team, but this week marks the first time he'll see them again.

