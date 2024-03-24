Shohei Ohtani news: Dodgers superstar to remain available for games as MLB opens investigation into betting scandal

Shohei Ohtani and his former interpreter Ippei Mizuhara have dominated the news since the Seoul Series when allegations of illegal betting resulted in the latter being fired by the LA Dodgers. As was expected after the news broke, the MLB officially started an investigation into the allegations against the Japanese duo on Friday. While the league goes ahead with the investigation, ESPN's T.J. Quinn reports it will not affect Ohtani's start to the regular season:

"Ohtani is expected to remain on the Dodgers’ active roster while the league’s investigation unfolds."

Shohei Ohtani made the move to the MLB and joined the LA Angels in 2018 and has gone on to establish himself as the most valuable player on the planet. Off the field, he has made a reputation for being a private person who enjoys to spend his free time with friends and family, rarely being seen in public events. In the apprearaces he did make in front of camera, long-time friend Ippei Mizuhara was his interpreter and constant companion.

This week, the duo was broken when allegations of theft and gambling against Mizuhara were made public, and the interpreter was fired by the Dodgers. Ohtani's camp has maintained that they were unaware of the alleged illegal gambling, and the MLB have since launched an investigation into the matter.

Shohei Ohtani's former interpreter Ippei Mizuhara also under investigation by IRS

While the MLB announced their investigation into the Shohei Ohtani and Ippei Mizuhara matter, latest reports say that the interpreter is also under investigation by the IRS. The Associated Press announced on Saturday:

"The IRS confirmed Thursday that interpreter Ippei Mizuhara and Mathew Bowyer, the alleged illegal bookmaker, are under criminal investigation through the agency’s Los Angeles Field Office."

While it is yet to be seen what exactly happened between Mizuhara and Ohtani, there have been a lot of speculation about how each of them was involved in the allegations. Nonetheless, with the way things have developed since he got fired by the Los Angeles Dodgers, it does not look too good for Mizuhara.

