Shohei Ohtani News: Ippei Mizuhara allegedly told bookmaker of stealing millions from superstar before scandal came out

It's been a dramatic fall from grace for Shohei Ohtani's former interpreter Ippei Mizuhara. Once a beloved figure seen constantly by the side of the two-time MVP, Mizuhara finds himself at the forefront of one of the MLB's most shocking stories.

The Japanese translator finds himself in the middle of a federal investigation into illegal gambling activity and is currently being charged with felony bank fraud. Mizuhara, who the Los Angeles Dodgers fired back on March 20th, is being accused of stealing $16,000,000 from the bank accounts of Shohei Ohtani and is reportedly negotiating a guilty plea deal.

There has been speculation on whether or not Ippei Mizuhara was part of a larger cover-up but that does not appear to be the case. There have been several alleged messages between the interpreter and an unnamed bookmaker in regards to whether or not Mizuhara stole money from Shohei Ohtani, something that he allegedly admits.

"A seeming confession from Ippei Mizuhara, via text to a bookmaker, on the day @TishaESPN's story ran" - @JeffPassan

Although Mizuhara allegedly sent these messages to an unnamed bookmaker, if they are indeed true, it is more than incriminating evidence against the former Dodgers translator. It remains to be seen what will be the outcome of the ongoing gambling and theft saga involving Mizuhara, but the latest revelations do not work in his favor.

Ippei Mizuhara faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted

The fall from grace for Mizuhara has been something to behold. The former beloved translator now not only finds himself without a job and one of his closest friends, Shohei Ohtani but also potentially faces a lengthy prison sentence.

"Ippei Mizuhara is charged with bank fraud, a felony offense that carries a statutory maximum sentence of 30 years in federal prison. According to an affidavit filed with the complaint Mizuhara allegedly telephoned the bank and falsely identified himself as Ohtani to trick bank employees into authorizing wire transfers from Ohtani’s bank account to associates of the illegal gambling operation." - @Sportico

Mizuhara has been charged with felony bank fraud after being accused of stealing $16 million for the Los Angeles Dodgers superstar. If he is convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison, something that could see him behind bars until he is nearly 70 years old.

