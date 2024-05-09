Shohei Ohtani News: Lionsgate announces early plans for TV show based on Ippei Mizuhara gambling scandal 

One of the most shocking baseball news stories in recent years has involved Shohei Ohtani and his former interpreter Ippei Mizuhara. The two-time MVP's former translator has allegedly been involved in an illegal gambling saga that led to Mizuhara being accused of stealing millions of dollars from the Los Angeles Dodgers star to cover his losses.

Although Shohei Ohtani has likely been looking to move on from the theft he underwent by his former interpreter, that might be easier said than done. Production company Lionsgate has announced that they are in the early stages of developing a television show based on the Ohtani/Mizuhara relationship and subsequent scandal.

"Lionsgate is developing a TV series on the betting scandal involving Shohei Ohtani's former interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara. The untitled project is described as "a story of trust, betrayal and the trappings of wealth and fame." - @FOS

One of the production producers Albert Chen shared his thoughts on the upcoming project.

As Ohtani has been one of the most incredible players in MLB history, Chen said that the series will “get to the heart of the story – a story of trust, betrayal and the trappings of wealth and fame.”

Although Lionsgate has announced the development of the Los Angeles Dodgers star's story, there has not been any word yet about potential casting or when the series is expected to be completed. Given the star power that Ohtani possesses, fans will undoubtedly be looking forward to the series debut.

Ippei Mizuhara will plead guilty to multiple charges linked to Shohei Ohtani's stolen money

According to the Department of Justice, Ippei Mizuhara will plead guilty to a pair of charges against him, which combined have a maximum of 33 years in prison. Ohtani's former friend and interpreter will plead guilty to both felony bank fraud and submitting a false tax return.

"Ippei Mizuhara, the former interpreter for Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani, is expected to plead guilty to multiple federal charges. Mizuhara admitted that he illegally transferred $17 million out of Ohtani’s account without his knowledge to pay off gambling debts." - @TODAYshow

The 39-year-old has been connected to the theft of nearly $17 million from the Los Angeles Dodgers star to cover some of his gambling losses.

Even though the sentencing and end of the case against Mizuhara might be nearing a conclusion, the potential television show will continue to keep at the top of people's minds.

