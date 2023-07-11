Shohei Ohtani was the only player on the American League All-Star team this season to be admitted to the squad after the first round of voting. The fans were resounding in their reckognition of the two-way sensation as one of the greatest players ever.

The 28-year old Los Angeles Angels phenom became the first player to hit 100 or more RBIs, as well as striking out at least 100 batters on the mound. Additionally, he has won both the Rookie of the Year and the MVP Award before his fifth anniversary in MLB.

Despite his undeniable dominance, Ohtani and his team have not been able to agree on a long-term deal. Many are blaming extremely frugal practices carried out by the Angels ownership as primary reasons why the star is not inked long-term. Shohei Ohtani's one-year, $30 million contract is set to expire at season's end.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

StatsCentre @StatsCentre Already leading MLB in several pitching categories through the unofficial 1st half of 2023, @Angels megastar Shohei Ohtani leads in even more hitting ones. Sporting an MLB high .663 slugging percentage, he sits 5th highest on this list of marks prior to a season's All-Star Break Already leading MLB in several pitching categories through the unofficial 1st half of 2023, @Angels megastar Shohei Ohtani leads in even more hitting ones. Sporting an MLB high .663 slugging percentage, he sits 5th highest on this list of marks prior to a season's All-Star Break https://t.co/bDpHh4mFjk

"Already leading MLB in several pitching categories through the unofficial 1st half of 2023, @Angels megastar Shohei Ohtani leads in even more hitting ones. Sporting an MLB high .663 slugging percentage, he sits 5th highest on this list of marks prior to a season's All-Star Break" - StatsCentre

Understandly, rumors have started to swirl about what kinds of offers the stud might get when the season concludes. The Los Angeles Dodgers, as well as New York Yankees have been named as prime contenders.

While spectating the 2023 Home Run Derby ahead of his start for the AL in Tuesday's MLB All-Star Game, Shohei Ohtani was asked again about future possibilities. This time, the reporter in question wanted to know if Ohtani would consider penning a deal with the Chicago Cubs.

Speaking through his interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, the pending All-Star was quick to throw water on the flames. According to Ohtani, those who are interested in his future status would be better off not believing what the media tells them, he said:

“All those reports,” he said through interpreter Ippei Mizuhara, “probably most of them are lies. People make stuff up. So I don’t think you should believe everything you read.”

Angels fortunes are tied to Shohei Ohtani's future

Although Ohtani is fast to dismiss any suggestions of his future home, it must be at the forefront of the star's mind. Suspected of garnering offers of up to $1 million when he declares free agency, he is likely considering all of the options very carefully ahead of the big decision.

Poll : 0 votes