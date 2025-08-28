Shohei Ohtani opens up after recording season-high 9K outing as Dodgers sweep Reds 5-1 

There was some level of concern after Shohei Ohtani could manage just 4.0 innings of pitching in his last start against the Colorado Rockies, suffering his first loss. But like all great players do, he made an impressive comeback in his longest start of the season, going 5.0 innings for one-run ball, getting a win and striking out nine of Cincinnati Reds batters. The LA Dodgers celebrated Ohtani's 50-50 season in 2024 with a bobblehead night. But it was the pitcher Ohtani who got the applause from fans. The games against the Rockies and his previous start against the LA Angels had dropped his record to 0-1, 4.61 ERA from 0-0, 2.37 ERA. But with a satisfactory start, he is expected to continue his form on the mound. His win as a pitcher was the first one since Aug. 9, 2023, while he was still a Halo. &quot;I was just trying to do the minimum, get through the five and I was able to do what I wanted to do as a pitcher today,&quot; Ohtani said through interpreter, Will Ireton. Shohei Ohtani also showed the full range of his arsenal, using his lesser-known curveball a total of 23 times, amounting to 26% of his pitches. He has mostly relied on his impressive fastball that touches triple figures, his slider and sweeper. The two-way phenom had used the curveball just 11 times this season, and that too in just the last three starts. He was able to strike out four batters with the pitch. &quot;It was something that we talked about before the game after the last outing. We wanted to incorporate it into this game,&quot; Ohtani said about the curveball. The Japanese superstar also helped out with the bat, being the first player to get on base for the Dodgers after Reds starter Nick Lodolo had retired nine straight for a scoreless first three innings. Ohtabni's only glitch as a pitcher came in the third inning when Noelvi Marte hit a solo homer off him. He showed his resilience as a pitcher, though, stranding two runners on base in the previous innings and retiring his last eight. Shohei Ohtani rushes to get changed into leadoff hitter after completing start After the top of the fifth inning, Shohei Ohtani was coming off the mound having retired Reds batter T.J. Friedl. He got a standing ovation from the Dodgers faithful, but the 31-year-old couldn't drink it all in as he had to rush to the dugout to get changed as he was leading off the bottom half of the innings. The Dodgers will hope Ohtani can continue to showcase his two-way abilities. Their sweep of the Reds means they went 2.0 games ahead of the San Diego Padres in the NL West standings.