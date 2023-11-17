With Japanese superstar Shohei Ohtani set to sign the biggest contract in the history of the MLB, one NL scout believes that the Chicago Cubs will be offering him a bumper deal. The former Los Angeles Angels player joined the MLB in 2018 and the Cubs were one of the highest bidders for him then as well. While they may have missed out on signing Ohtani five years back, the Cubs will be pushing again to land him with a huge contract.

Shohei Ohtani started his professional baseball career in Japan with the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters in 2013. In his six years there, he quickly established himself as one of the best players, winning several individual awards as well as the title. Hence, when he was posted to the MLB as a free agent in 2017, there was no shortage of suitors. After narrowing down in options to seven teams, Ohtani finally signed with the Los Angeles Angels in December 2017.

Ohtani first signed with the Angels for a $2.3 million signing bonus and went on to earn $3 million a year in 2021 and $5.5 million in 2022. Ahead of the 2023 season, he avoided arbitration by signing a one-year, $30 million deal, a new record for a player in his third year of arbitration. Now, he is expected to sign a contract unlike any other seen before and the Chicago Cubs will be among the bidders. One NL scout joked that if Ohtani signed with the Cubs, his salary would enable him to buy their stadium:

"Ohtani would own Wrigley Field, literally. He'd own Chicago, for sure."

Can the Chicago Cubs land Shohei Ohtani the second time around?

It is no secret that the Chicago Cubs were among the final seven teams in the running for Shohei Ohtani's signature back in 2017. Many believe had there been the designated hitter rule in the MLB, then the Cubs may have been successful in signing Ohtani.

Now, the Cubs have already shown a proactive attitude in the market by sweeping up one of the most promising managers in the league in Craig Counsell, and fans can be sure that they will make a strong push for Ohtani as well.

