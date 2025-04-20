Shohei Ohtani pens emotional message after welcoming baby with Mamiko Tanaka 

Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani announced on Saturday that his wife Mamiko Tanaka had successfully given birth to their first child. The two-way phenom is on paternity leave and has missed the first two games of a three-game series against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, TX.

Ad

While Ohtani didn't reveal the name or share any pictures of his baby girl, he penned down an emotional note in a social media post voicing gratitude towards the new beginnings of his family life.

The note shared in the social media post had an image of the baby's feet on one corner while Ohtani's pet dog Decoy's face on the other. It read as follows:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Welcome to the Ohtani Family! I am so grateful to my loving wife who gave birth to our healthy beautiful daughter. To my daughter, thank you for making us very nervous yet super anxious parents. I would also like to thank the Dodgers organization, my teammates, and the fans for their constant support and kind words of encouragement.

Ad

Trending

"I would also like to express my sincere gratitude to all the medical professionals and everyone who dedicated their support to us, up until this wonderful day."

Take a look at the post here, captioned as:

"🦶🐾 "

Ad

Shohei Ohtani has been highly impressive with his offensive productions so far in the 2025 MLB campaign. After making his blockbuster move to the Dodgers, he won his first World Series, finishing the regular season with 50+ home runs and 50+ stolen bases and the NL MVP award.

Ohtani has a .288 batting average, with six home runs, eight RBIs, and an OPS of .930 in 20 games this season. The Dodgers are 15-7 for the campaign, sitting at the second spot in the NL West standings, just a game behind the division leader, the San Diego Padres.

Ad

Shohei Ohtani shared endearing highlights from Jackie Robinson Day

On April 15, the baseball fraternity celebrated Jackie Robinson Day to honor the life of an MLB icon, who changed the dynamics of the sport for good. Shohei Ohtani shared some highlights from the day as all players and coaching staff wore the iconic 'No. 42' jersey.

Take a look at the post here:

Ad

"42."

The Dodgers play out the series finale against the Rangers on Sunday, after which they will travel to Chicago to take on the Cubs in a two-game series at Wrigley Field.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Tyagi Karan has been a baseball sports betting expert, analyst and content strategist at Sportskeeda since 2022. He holds a Master's degree in Sports Management from Virginia Commonwealth University, and worked with the VCU Rams baseball team as a trackman analyst. He started following the sport at 18, watching postseason on television.



Karan is a fan of the Los Angeles Dodgers owing to their successful history in the sport, and their consistent performances at the highest level. He admires Mookie Betts’ on-field defensive and offensive prowess, along with his off-field charitable exploits, while Bruce Bochy is his favorite coach.



The Mets’ miraculous rally from a two-run deficit in the 1986 World Series Game 6 in the bottom of the 10th inning despite being two outs and two strikes down is his all-time favorite baseball moment.



Karan’s strengths are player profiling and technical deep dives, for which he always refers to reliable sources such as the social media handles of the best MLB analysts.



When not strategizing, he likes to read, listen to music, go for a run, and watch sit-coms. Know More