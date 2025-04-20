Shohei Ohtani pens emotional message after welcoming baby with Mamiko Tanaka 

Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani announced on Saturday that his wife Mamiko Tanaka had successfully given birth to their first child. The two-way phenom is on paternity leave and has missed the first two games of a three-game series against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, TX.
While Ohtani didn't reveal the name or share any pictures of his baby girl, he penned down an emotional note in a social media post voicing gratitude towards the new beginnings of his family life.
The note shared in the social media post had an image of the baby's feet on one corner while Ohtani's pet dog Decoy's face on the other. It read as follows:
"Welcome to the Ohtani Family! I am so grateful to my loving wife who gave birth to our healthy beautiful daughter. To my daughter, thank you for making us very nervous yet super anxious parents. I would also like to thank the Dodgers organization, my teammates, and the fans for their constant support and kind words of encouragement.
"I would also like to express my sincere gratitude to all the medical professionals and everyone who dedicated their support to us, up until this wonderful day."
Take a look at the post here, captioned as:
"🦶🐾 "
Shohei Ohtani has been highly impressive with his offensive productions so far in the 2025 MLB campaign. After making his blockbuster move to the Dodgers, he won his first World Series, finishing the regular season with 50+ home runs and 50+ stolen bases and the NL MVP award.
Ohtani has a .288 batting average, with six home runs, eight RBIs, and an OPS of .930 in 20 games this season. The Dodgers are 15-7 for the campaign, sitting at the second spot in the NL West standings, just a game behind the division leader, the San Diego Padres.
Shohei Ohtani shared endearing highlights from Jackie Robinson Day
On April 15, the baseball fraternity celebrated Jackie Robinson Day to honor the life of an MLB icon, who changed the dynamics of the sport for good. Shohei Ohtani shared some highlights from the day as all players and coaching staff wore the iconic 'No. 42' jersey.
Take a look at the post here:
"42."
The Dodgers play out the series finale against the Rangers on Sunday, after which they will travel to Chicago to take on the Cubs in a two-game series at Wrigley Field.