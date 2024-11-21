"Shohei Ohtani didn't pitch, didn't play the field at all" - MLB sportscaster believes Francisco Lindor has a case to be 2024 NL MVP 

As the MLB awards season heats up, there is a strong case for Francisco Lindor to win the NL MVP on Thursday according to one sportscaster. While Shohei Ohtani is the heavy favorite for the award after a historic season, the New York Mets shortstop has the edge over him in his defensive output.

MLB Network's Brian Kenny believes that while Ohtani remains the favorite, his role as a designated hitter could hurt his chances.

"Ohtani is also a pitcher but he didn't pitch this year, he didn't play the field at all. 159 games, all at DH," Kenny said. "So it comes down to this, Francisco Lindor is playing 151 games at shortstop, with a +12 in fielding run value. Ohtani is not playing the field at all.

"So the question is, does Lindor's elite fielding at shortstop make up the gap in hitting and base running? The voters will likely say no, and if it's another position it's a lot easier but at shortstop it's not... I'm saying, he has a case," he added.

With this season's MVPs set to be announced on Thursday, Shohei Ohtani and Francisco Lindor the race for the award in the National League. The Japanese star went on to win the World Series with the Los Angeles Dodgers, but the award only takes into account the regular season. That said, Ohtani is still the favorite for his hitting and baserunning after a historic 50-50 season.

On the other hand, Lindor was possibly even more important for the New York Mets thanks to his elite fielding at shortstop. The awards often overlook defensive work in favor of hitting, which is why Ohtani is still the favorite.

Mets Hall of Famer lauds Francisco Lindor's magical season amidst NL MVP speculations

After struggling at the beginning of the season, Francisco Lindor turned his season around in May and eventually led the New York Mets to the NLCS. He is now a finalist for the NL MVP award alongside Dodgers DH Shohei Ohtani and Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Ketel Marte.

In a recent interview, Mets HOFer Ron Darling said that Lindor's achievement this season eclipses those of his competitors.

"It wasn't an MVP season, it was a spiritual journey," Darling said.

With the odds stacked against Lindor, Darling went on to say that even if he doesn't win the award, it is more important that he is now the face of the franchise.

Who do you think will win the NL MVP award between Francisco Lindor and Shohei Ohtani? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

