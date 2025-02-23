Shohei Ohtani pitching update: Dodgers Manager drops major announcement to raise hopes ahead of 2025 season

Shohei Ohtani will be taking the mound for the first time Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2025 season. It'll be his first time pitching for the NL West team since his move in the 2023 offseason.

Ad

The two-way superstar has not pitched in the MLB since undergoing a second Tommy John surgery to repair his elbow in 2023. He is expected to return to pitching this year, though, there has been no set date for his return.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts dropped a major development in Ohtani's pitching progress in Spring Training. Per MLB insider Fabian Ardaya, Roberts revealed Ohtani taking “a big step” in his bullpen practice on Friday by increasing his velocity and adding a variation.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dave Roberts said Shohei Ohtani touched 95 mph in his 25-pitch bullpen session today. Adding cutters was “a big step.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ohtani took his first bullpen practice for the team last week and followed it with another session. He reportedly only threw 92-94 mph fastballs in those two sessions.

Shohei Ohtani was slated to pitch for the Dodgers sometime in May with the Japanese star out of contention for a pitching role for Opening Day. He will also not pitch in the team's Tokyo Series against the Chicago Cubs next month.

Shohei Ohtani trying to add more variations to his pitching routine

Although Shohei Ohtani will be returning to the mound after a lengthy absence, playing the entire 2024 season as a designated hitter, the Japanese ace is trying to add more variation to his pitching style when he returns.

Ad

"Traditionally, I've been throwing from the stretch a lot," Ohtani said through interpreter Will Ireton, "but as part of being a baseball player, I do want to explore different options, different avenues, to see if I could grow as a player. I do that on the pitching side as well as as a hitter."

Ad

Ohtani, who added a third MVP title to his resume after a historic 50-50 season last year, will be continuing as a DH for the reigning World Series winners until he returns to the mound.

The Dodgers are not letting Ohtani pitch in the Cactus League games and won't designate him for assignment either. However, Ohtani is not too concerned about not taking rehab assignments like other pitchers in their recovery from an injury.

Ad

"I've actually done this in the past when I had my past injury," said Ohtani. "So I’m not too concerned about it. It’s about just being able to confirm the ‘real-and-the-feel’ aspect of it as we go into different stages. That’s my No. 1 concern."

It'll be interesting to see when Shohei Ohtani makes his return to the mound and how he manages his dual role following a second Tommy John surgery.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback