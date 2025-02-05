Shohei Ohtani Pitching Update: Dodgers superstar arrives in Arizona camp for special training before team meeting

It's hard to deny the impact that Shohei Ohtani can make in every game he plays. En route to the third MVP Award for his career last season, Ohtani became the first player in MLB history to record 50 stolen bases and 50 home runs in the same season. He truly was a force at the plate in 2024, however, it appears that he could soon be returning to the mound as a pitcher as well this upcoming season.

The Japanese sensation did not pitch at all in 2024 after undergoing surgery to repair the UCL in his right elbow, however, he continued to work through a pitching program in the hopes of making a full recovery. Well, it looks like there is a chance that Shohei Ohtani could make his return to the mound at some point before June, with the Dodgers superstar already arriving at the team's camp in Arizona.

MLB insider Daisuke Sugiura shared a video of the Los Angeles Dodgers superstar throwing at the team's training facility in Glendale. Although it was known that Ohtani was working his way back to pitching in 2025, the fact that he has arrived to the Dodgers training facility a week ahead of the rest of the team's pitchers and catchers are slated to arrive is a testament to his dedication.

Ohtani last pitched during the 2023 season as a member of the Los Angeles Angels. That season he was elite, posting a 10-5 record with a 3.14 ERA with 167 strikeouts over 132.0 innings of work. There is no denying that Ohtani is a talented pitcher when he is on the mound, however, it will be interesting to see how he will bounceback after the second elbow surgery of his career.

Back in 2018, Shohei Ohtani underwent Tommy John Surgery and it wasn't until 2021 that he would pitch on a regular basis again. Given the sizable contract that Ohtani signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers, as well as his contributions as a full-time DH, the club will likely proceed with caution depending on how his body handles a return to the mound.

The Los Angeles Dodgers added more starting pitching, which could ease the load on Shohei Ohtani

Thankfully for both Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers, the fact that they bolstered their rotation in more this offseason will allow them to give their superstar additional time off if needed. The team added both two-time Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell and top international prospect Roki Sasaki into the fold, which could allow them to ease Shohei Ohtani back into action.

New additions aside, the Dodgers also have a number of injured players looking to make their way back to the rotation, including Tyler Glasnow, Tony Gonsolin, and Dustin May are among those who could contribute throughout the season.

