Shohei Ohtani pledges World Series success for Dodgers - "The Dodger organization and I share the same goal"

The Los Angeles Dodgers made things official by finally announcing their star acquisition Shohei Ohtani. In return, the two-way phenom relayed a small message assuring success as he looks to win the World Series with the franchise.

This was the crux of the message Ohtani delivered to the Dodgers fans once things were made official. He illustrated that he has the same goal as the organization - to bring 'World Series parades' back to the streets of Los Angeles.

"Dodger fans, thank you for welcoming me to your team," said Ohtani. "I can say 100 percent that you, the Dodger organization and I share the same goal – to bring World Series parades to the streets of Los Angeles."

The Dodgers are one of the most historic franchises in the league. After moving to Los Angeles in 1958, the club tasted instant success by winning three World Series in their first seven years, from 1959 to 1965. They regained that same form in the 1980s, winning the 1981 and 1988 World Series titles.

However, playoff success has eluded them since then. They were able to win a World Series in 2020, but it was a shortened season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite the lack of frequent World Series success, they have been the most consistent team in the regular season in the last 11 years, having won their division 10 times during that span. They also lost consecutive Fall Classics in 2017 and 2018.

Shohei Ohtani can only return value to his contract by winning World Series for the Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani's 10-year, $700 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers is an epic feat in the sport of baseball. His contract value has dwarfed those of other star players in the league, thanks to his two-way playing abilites.

Looking at the magnitude of the contract, Ohtani and the club will be expected to win multiple World Series wins during their time together. That seems to be only way through which the generational player can do justice to the amount.

