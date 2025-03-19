Shohei Ohtani poses with Japanese baseball legend post Dodgers vs. Cubs Tokyo Series Game 1

A Japanese baseball icon was in the Tokyo Dome to see Shohei Ohtani and the LA Dodgers take on the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday to kick off the MLB season in Japan.

Ohtani scored two runs in the 4-1 victory for the Dodgers. Hours after the game, he added a moment to his already unforgettable trip to Japan by meeting one of the greatest figures in baseball history — Sadaharu Oh.

On Tuesday, Ohtani posted a photo on his socials, sharing a heartwarming handshake and smile with the Japanese baseball legend. The photo was among the highlights and glimpses of the game Ohtani shared as well.

For those wondering who is Sadaharu Oh, here's a little snippet.

The revered former slugger holds the world record for the most career home runs. Oh hit 868 home runs over his illustrious career with the Yomiuri Giants, which also included 11-time Japan Series titles, nine Central League MVPs and several other accolades.

Shohei Ohtani already slugging like an MVP; homers in Tokyo Series Game 2

Shohei Ohtani has started the 2025 season on a high note, as he's the frontrunner in oddsmakers eyes to win another MVP this year.

In Game 1, he scored twice. In Game 2 on Wednesday, Ohtani made sure to send one ball out in the stands of Tokyo Dome. He did so in the fifth inning against Nate Pearson sending the ball to center field and giving Dodgers their sixth and final run of the night.

"In big moments, he seems to just do what the fans want him to do," Ohtani's teammate Michael Conforto said. "You just had the feeling that he was going to go out there and do it for the fans tonight, and he did exactly that."

In three plate appearances, he went 1-3, excluding two walks.

The 6-3 victory for the Dodgers also saw contributions from Tommy Edman who homered in the third innings off Justin Steele. Another home run of the night came from Kike Hernandez who drove in two runs with his 390 ft. swing.

MLB debutant Roki Sasaki pitched three innings for one earned run and three strikeouts. However, he struggled with his command, as he allowed five walks as well.

The Dodgers swept the Cubs in the Tokyo Series, taking their regular-season record to 2-0. They'll play a couple of spring training games after they return to America and then finally play the home opener against the Detroit Tigers on March 27.

