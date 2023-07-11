Shohei Ohtani is having an incredible year this season, both on the mound and at the plate. Heading into the All-Star break, Ohtani leads the league in triples (6), home runs (32), slugging percentage (.663), OPS (1.050), OPS+ (182) and total bases (226).

Ohtani is rivaling the season Aaron Judge had at the plate last year, breaking the American League home run record. Ohtani is currently on pace to hit 57 home runs on the year, but he's looking to ramp that up.

Ohtani was asked if he was trying to break the American League home run record, and he was honest with his answer. He would love nothing more than to break the record that was broken last season. He said:

"Of course, I would like to break the [American League] home run record."

The record is on Shohei Ohtani's mind, but that is not the priority. He later clarified that his eyes are set on breaking the record, but his No. 1 concern is staying healthy.

Aaron Judge had 33 home runs at the All-Star break but came out hot during the second half. Given how Ohtani has been seeing the ball lately, it would not be surprising for him to start the second half hot as well.

All eyes will be on Shohei Ohtani during the second half of the season

Oakland Athletics v Los Angeles Angels

Shohei Ohtani is playing in the final year of his contract with the Los Angeles Angels. There has been speculation that Los Angeles could try to move him at the trade deadline and get value from him.

Given the recent injury to Mike Trout, these speculations have only increased. Trout will be out for four to eight weeks after fracturing the hamate bone on his left hand. Many around the league expect the Angels to slide down the division with Trout on the IL for that long.

It is an unfortunate injury, as the Angels were playing well this season. They will have to play their best baseball to stay in contention until Trout recovers from his injury.

Ohtani and the Angels will be interesting to watch as baseball resumes Friday. Can this team stay in contention without one of its stars? Will this lead to the team trying to find a buyer for Ohtani before the trade deadline? The front office will have its hands tied over the next month.

