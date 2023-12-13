Shohei Ohtani Press Conference: Dodgers set date and time to officially introduce $700,000,000 superstar

Shohei Ohtani's ten-year, $700 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers sent shcokwaves through the entire sports world last weekend. Ever since news broke, fans have been frothing at the mouths to get a glimpse at the star in his new colors.

Intrigue surrounding the free agency signing only increased when Ohtani's contract deferral was announced. Under the terms, the 29-year old with forego some $680 million over the next decade, taking a modest $2 million per year in salary while entering eligibility to collect the bulk of the sum in 2034, upon the expiration of the contract.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Shohei Ohtani's Dodgers introductory press conference will be tomorrow at 3 PM PT, per @BNightengale" - Talkin' Baseball

According to analyst Bob Nightengale, Los Angeles Dodgers have indicated that Shohei Ohtani's first official appearance as a member of the team will come via a press conference. Scheduled for 3 pm Pacific Time on Thursday, December 14, Ohtani is likely to appear alongside manager Dave Roberts and GM Brandon Gomes.

In the run-up to Ohtani's record-setting deal, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was one of the first to offer the press evidence that a deal in LA was imminent. Roberts told members of the press that his team had met with Ohtani before team officials did. At the time, Ohtani was also talking to the Toronto Blue Jays.

Expand Tweet

"Shohei Ohtani’s contract is set up so that he is paid just $2M a year for the next 10 years, per @JeffPassan. The remaining $680M in payments is deferred until the end of the contract. A MASSIVE deferral that should give LAD significant CBT payroll flexibility." - MLB Deadline News

By deferring the contract, the Dodgers will be able to save nearly $24 million against the MLB's luxury tax. In the wake of the deal, many have called out the practice of deferring, claiming that it gives wealthy teams a further leg up in attracting high-value players to their roster.

Shohei Ohtani's press conference will ring in a new era for Dodgers

Against all predictions, Shohei Ohtani's 2024 salary will be $28 million less than he received playing for the Los Angeles Angels last season. By holding the press conference, the Dodgers will show, beyond any doubt, that they are looking to win now. Despite winning a pair of MVP Awards, Ohtani has never tasted a single inning of playoff ball. For this heterodox salary plan to be worthwhile, that ought to change soon.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.