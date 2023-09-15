Los Angeles Angels’ two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani has made his way to the top of the world of MLB through his impressive on-field performances. Not only that, the Japanese star is also a huge fan of anime and manga.

The Sony Diego Studio had collaborated with PlayStation to showcase the MVP Edition of MLB The Show 22 where they had put forward their amazing anime-themed art. The cover featured Ohtani in all his glory.

MLB Life recently posted a video on Twitter where Ohtani is seen receiving a surprise from the people associated with MLB The Show 22. Ohtani was amused when he took a look at himself disguised as an anime character in the collector’s edition of MLB The Show 22.

“This is super cool. On top of that, I see the Samurai taste of Japan. I like it a lot.” – Shohei Ohtani said after taking a look at his anime character debut in MLB The Show 22.

What was the artwork presented to Shohei Ohtani about?

The artwork that made Ohtani spellbound was made by Takashi Okazaki. In the art piece, Ohtani is adorned with fire artwork while he is seen with his baseball bat in one hand and ball in another. He has been portrayed beautifully as a two-way superstar.

Anime beholds a massive fanbase, as does baseball. Seeing a merge of the two in the artwork is sure to amaze everyone. Shohei Ohtani’s heroic abilities as a hitter and pitcher have culminated beautifully in the piece of art. On top of that, the phenom’s pure reaction on receiving the gift was surely heartwarming.

MLB The Show 22 celebrated Ohtani with an anime-themed cover where the star is featured in the form of a superhero for this edition of the game.

On the other hand, according to on-field news, Shohei Ohtani has missed 10 straight games due to a torn UCL. It is not sure whether the Japanese star will start again for the Los Angeles Angels this season.

Only two weeks are left for this MLB season to come to an end. It seems like Ohtani’s tenure with the Angels will come to an end abruptly due to his injury.