Shohei Ohtani reacts to Tom Brady's shoutout in Fanatics collab

Shohei Ohtani and Tom Brady are two of the biggest names in American sports. Brady has charted the greatest career in football, while Ohtani is on his way to do in baseball.

Brady, the greatest player in American football, won seven Super Bowl titles. Meanwhile, Ohtani earned his first World Series title in 2024, and his team, the LA Dodgers are stacked well to add plenty more before he draws curtains on his career.

On Saturday, the seven-time Super Bowl champion received a special delivery at his home. The box from Fanatics included Ohtani's Dodgers jersey with a peculiar flower design. The design and special themed jersey were thanks to a collab between Fanatics, Ohtani and Japanese contemporary artist Takashi Murakami.

"Fanatics, Michael Rubin, the Murakami X Ohtani collab. This is perfect for my collection," Brady said in the video where he opened the box.

The former quarterback uploaded it on social media. Three-time MVP Ohtani reshared Brady's story on social media, acknowledging the tribute with appreciation.

Ohtani's Instagram story

Tom Brady keeping tabs on Shohei Ohtani and World Series in 2024

Tom Brady, in 1995, was drafted by the Montreal Expos in the 18th round. He never played professional baseball but has been keeping tabs on important events in the sport and share his opinion every now and then.

In September, against the Miami Marlins, when Shohei Ohtani went 6-for-6 with three home runs, 10 RBI, four runs and two stolen bases, the Dodgers star became the first hitter in MLB history to break the 50/50 club i.e. 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases by an player in a single season.

Following the game, Brady congratulated Ohtani,:

"Shohei, congratulations!" Brady said. "The first ever to be in the 50/50 club. What an accomplishment. But I know you got bigger goals ahead, so good luck in the postseason."

Brady even shared his excitement when the World Series matchup was locked between the New York Yankees and the LA Dodgers.

"I'm rooting for a seven game series. I don't know if I'm rooting for anyone but it's pretty great when the Yankees win it," Brady said of his hopes for the 2024 World Series.

"What a great series. Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge, you've got all the stars. This is one I think alot of people are going to be watching, I can't wait to watch."

However, Brady's prediction about the Yankees win didn't stand corrected, as the team from the Bronx lost the series in five games.

