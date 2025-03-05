Shohei Ohtani reacts to young fan's ultra rare card find in a pack under the pillow 

On Tuesday, Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani reacted to the amazing story of how a young fan found one of his ultra rare cards in a "pack from the tooth fairy". The card in question has only 17 existing copies in the world, a homage towards Ohtani's iconic jersey number.

Topps, the company that manufactures the popular trading cards, took to Instagram to share the story of the incredible find.

"This young collector recently lost her two front teeth, and her dad rewarded her with a trip to the local hobby shop. While opening a pack of 2025 Series One, she found one of the best cards in the entire collection: a Shohei Ohtani variation limited to 17 copies in existence! What an awesome moment at @bodegacards" the Instagram post was captioned.

Ohtani later took to Instagram himself, to share the post to his own story.

Screenshot of Shohei Ohtani's Instagram story (Image from - Instagram.com/shoheiohtani IG Stories)

Shohei Ohtani offers reassuring update amid fitness concerns heading into 2025 season

Having undergone shoulder surgery to treat a knock he suffered during the 2024 World Series, Shohei Ohtani's fitness was naturally a cause for concern amongst fans heading into the new season.

The Japanese superstar went some way towards easing some of those concerns in his first Spring Training at-bat, hitting a home run off compatriot Yusei Kikuchi. Shortly after the game ended, Ohtani spoke to the press with the help of his translator, Will Ireton, offering fans some reassuring updates on his fitness, adding that he's "feeling pretty good".

"It's a constant feedback between how I feel and how the swing actually looks. So, today felt pretty good. Like, I felt like it was pretty consistent with what I felt so, you know, as I'm doing my rehab as well. I'm going to continue to do that," Ohtani said.

"Regardless of the results, I think the biggest takeaway was being able to go through my three at-bats without any issues. Physically, I felt really good," he added.

Expand Tweet

Ohtani's positive updates will be music to the ears of Dodgers fans, who will surely be excited to see how the 30-year-old follows up his MVP-award winning season. Were he to continue from where he left off, which certainly looks like a strong possibility, going off his displays in spring training so far, the Dodgers will be fancying their chances to challenge for back-to-back World Series titles.

