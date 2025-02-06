Shohei Ohtani receives shoutout from $160,000,000-worth Adam Levine during Maroon 5's concert in Japan

Shohei Ohtani is an international superstar unlike any other in baseball and perhaps all sports. He was a major star in Japan before becoming one of the biggest names in the United States. Anywhere that follows baseball knows about him.

Of course, he's still incredibly popular in Japan, which is where $160 million superstar Adam Levine, as per Celebrity Net Worth, and his band Maroon 5 were touring. In fitting fashion, Levine was decked out in an Ohtani jersey while singing his hit song, "Memories."

Unsurprisingly, Ohtani's has the best-selling jersey in all of baseball. The number 17 Los Angeles Dodgers jersey was the most popular one among all players last season, and it's not hard to see why.

He's the only two-way player in the sport, and he's the reigning NL MVP. He won the World Series and became the first player in baseball history to hit 50 home runs and pair that with 50 steals in the same season.

Even Levine had to recognize greatness and honor Ohtani's home country by performing in the iconic uniform.

Shohei Ohtani confirms surgery over the offseason

Shohei Ohtani is still working back from Tommy John surgery in 2023. He didn't pitch at all for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2024, and he's not expected to be on the mound for Opening Day, but shortly thereafter.

Shohei Ohtani hurt his shoulder in the World Series (Imagn)

He also suffered a shoulder injury during the World Series. It didn't take him out of the series, but it did hamper him and cause him to have to undergo surgery to repair it.

Ohtani confirmed that he had the surgery, but that it was a little more difficult than expected. Via Dodgers Nation, he said:

“The shoulder surgery was kind of a complicated surgery, the joint is in a complicated place. From the standpoint of expanding my range of motion, I had to do more than with the elbow.”

Manager Dave Roberts added:

“For Shohei, batting left-handed, it being his back shoulder is less of a concern. You just wouldn’t think that there was any surgery this past winter."

Currently, the Dodgers don't expect Ohtani to miss any time at the beginning of the season.

