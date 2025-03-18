Shohei Ohtani reveals he felt ‘really nervous’ ahead of impressive performance in Dodgers’ Tokyo Series win

Shohei Ohtani doesn't get nervous often, according to himself, but he was on Tuesday. That is the day when Ohtani and his teammates opened the MLB season.

They were in Japan for the Tokyo Series, which is a very rare opportunity for Ohtani to play in the MLB in front of his home fans. He spent years there in the NPB, but he's been playing almost exclusively in America since 2018.

The return home made him nervous, but Ohtani starred with two hits and two runs scored. Through a translator, Ohtani said after the Los Angeles Dodgers' win:

"I was actually pretty nervous. It's been a while since I was nervous, but today, I definitely felt it. ... It's just a very unique environment and a unique situation where I do feel that the fans are expecting me to get some hits, so that was a little bit different."

Ohtani started a three-run rally in the fifth inning with a single en route to a 4-1 victory over the Chicago Cubs. He and the Dodgers will return to action tomorrow against the Cubs to try and earn a season-opening sweep.

Shohei Ohtani addresses Tokyo Series opener following dominant outing

Shohei Ohtani went 2-5 in front of his home fans, adding a double and scoring two of the Dodgers' four runs in their season-opening victory. Harold Reynolds caught up with Ohtani and asked him about some unique aspects of playing in Japan.

Shohei Ohtani starred in the opening game (Imagn)

Reynolds pointed out that the stadium went silent every time Ohtani was at the plate expecting a pitch. Ohtani said in the interview through his translator:

"I did notice the silence, although it didn't really bother me when I was at the plate. I did recognize it and had to adjust a little bit."

Reynolds also asked how Ohtani felt after having offseason surgery and playing in an MLB game for the first time since then. The Japanese star responded:

"My body feels really good. I was able to slide, run around with no hesitation, so I think we got the first game out of the way, and I should be able to enjoy the game tomorrow."

Ohtani and the Dodgers will be back in action Wednesdayat 6:10 am EDT for the climax of the Tokyo Series.

