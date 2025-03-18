Shohei Ohtani reveals Opening Day-themed treats gifted to wife Mamiko by exclusive Japanese restaurant

Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers have spent the last few days in Japan preparing for the Tokyo Series. Both the players and their significant others have made the most of their time out there.

Videos have been posted of various athletes taking in their new surroundings. They have gone to various restaurants and have done their best to get some shopping in.

Following Game 1 of the Tokyo Series, Ohtani showed off the exclusive treats his wife Mamiko received. The treats come from Ete, which reportedly only serves one group per day.

Natsuko Shoji is the chef and owner of the restaurant. She has created one of Tokyo's most sought-after desserts with her skills as a pastry chef and fine attention to detail.

Shohei Ohtani also showed off his Decoy-stamped cleats that he wore during the game. Not only did he have his dog stamped on the bottom of his cleats, Decoy was also spotted on the back. All in all, he and New Balance came together to make a stylish cleat.

It is time for Roki Sasaki to shine now after Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers took Game 1

Los Angeles Dodgers - Roki Sasaki (Photo via IMAGN)

Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers stole the show during Game 1 of the Tokyo Series. While Shota Imanaga went four innings of hitless baseball, the Blue Crew were all over Chicago Cubs pitching after he was pulled.

The Dodgers were able to score three runs in the and one in the ninth. They went on to win their Opening Day matchup by a score of 4-1.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto was impressive in his start. He went five complete innings, giving up just one run on three hits while striking out four batters. Now, all eyes will be on the rookie, Roki Sasaki.

Sasaki will get the ball to start Game 2 of the series. This will be his first start in the big leagues and everyone will be tuned in to see just how effective the hard-throwing righty is.

He will get the ball alongside Cubs pitcher Justin Steele. This could be a great matchup as Steele was stellar for Chicago during the 2023 season but struggled last year.

So far, Sasaki has been exceptional during the spring. However, he has not faced those in-game pressures yet. It will be interesting to see how he fares in his first big-league start in front of his Japanese fanbase.

