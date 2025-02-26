Shohei Ohtani, Ronald Acuna Jr., Francisco Lindor snubbed by 2x Mariners All-Star as lock for 30-30 season in 2025

We're just 30 days away from March 27 Opening Day as the MLB Network looked back on who could be the 30-30 slugger this season. 30-30 means slugging 30 home runs or more along with stealing 30 bags or more in a single season.

Several names came up including Shohei Ohtani, Jose Ramirez, Bobby Witt Jr., Ronald Acuna Jr., Julio Rodriguez, and Francisco Lindor who have previously done it and could do it once more in 2025.

Ohtani, of course, had a historic season in 2024 with 54 home runs and 59 stolen bases. Acuna had 41 home runs and 73 stolen bases in the 2023 NL MVP-winning season. Lindor had 31 home runs and 31 stolen bases in 2023. However, when asked about who could do it in 2025, it was Kansas City Royals shortstop Witt Jr., according to former two-time All-Star with the Seattle Mariners, Harold Reynolds.

"I would say he's on this list and I would say it's Bobby Witt Jr.," Reynolds said.

Shohei Ohtani leads pre-season NL MVP betting odds over Juan Soto, Francisco Lindor and more

After six seasons with the LA Angels, Shohei Ohtani arrived in the National League after signing a whopping 10-year, $700 million deal with the LA Dodgers. Already a two-time MVP, a historic season in MVP gave him his third MVP, first in NL, unanimously.

Going into the 2025 season, the NL MVP field has become competitive, especially since the addition of reigning AL MVP finalist Juan Soto with the New York Mets this offseason.

However, Shohei Ohtani remains a clear favorite to win the 2025 National League MVP with odds of +200, giving him an implied probability of 33.3%, according to FOX Sports pre-season odds.

Soto follows as the second favorite at +550, translating to a 15.4% chance, while Fernando Tatis Jr. isn’t far behind at +750, with an 11.8% likelihood.

Mookie Betts sits at +1200, giving him a 7.7% shot at the MVP, while Bryce Harper is slightly behind at +1400, equating to a 6.7% chance. Kyle Tucker is listed at +1500, meaning he holds a 6.3% probability, while Ronald Acuna Jr. and Francisco Lindor both have odds of +1600, translating to an implied probability of 5.9% each.

Who do you think could dominate the NL in 2025?

