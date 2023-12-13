Shohei Ohtani's $700,000,000 deal boosts stock prices of two-way phenom's sponsors, benefactors include Seiko, Japan Airlines

Shohei Ohtani's agents and his wallet are not the only things benefitting from his massive contract. The stock prices of his many sponsors almost all rose recently thanks to their client's newfound value. After signing for $700 million, everything he touches is turning to gold.

Many of Shohei Ohtani's sponsor shares went up on Monday according to reports. Kose was up 2.4%, while Seiko saw a jump of 1.8%. That outdid the benchmark Topix Index’s 1.5% increase. Mitsubishi Financial Group climbed 1.9%, while Japanese Airlines saw little change because their boost had come earlier.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This is likely to continue trending positively as Ohtani is now on a much more notable team. Yes, he's signed to the biggest contract any person in US Sports history has ever been, but the team he signed with matters: The Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Dodgers are an iconic and supremely popular club, even more so than his former team, the Los Angeles Angels. The two-way slugger's value may only continue to go up, and his sponsors may be all the richer for it.

Shohei Ohtani's massive contract is unique

Shohei Ohtani's contract is massive. $700 million is the highest total any player has ever signed for in an American sport. The $70 million AAV is also the highest for a yearly salary as well.

Shohei Ohtani signed a massive deal to leave the Angels

However, most of this money doesn't matter right now. The Dodgers are utilizing deferred payments, which push back a portion of the money. Many teams have done this, which is how Bobby Bonilla is still getting paid.

The Dodgers are doing it in almost unprecedented fashion, though. The deferred payments in the contract total $680 million of the $700 million. Over the next decade, Ohtani will only make $20 million in direct salary payments.

This allows the Dodgers to continue to be flexible in building a team, but it will cost them in the future when the sheer amount of the contract begins to come due.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.