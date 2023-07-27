Shohei Ohtani's All-Star Game helmet goes for nearly $100,000 in runup to Japanese stud's once-in-a-lifetime free agency

If the 2023 baseball season had a face, it belongs to Shohei Ohtani. Everything about the Los Angeles Angels stud's year has been extraordinary, and is only going to get more exciting.

After losing out in AL MVP voting by a thin margin to 2022 home run king Aaron Judge last season, Ohtani came to play this year.

Before the season even began, over 70 million people in his homeland watched him strike out MLB teammate Mike Trout to deliver victory for Japan at the 2023 World Baseball Classic in March.

"OHTANI STRIKES OUT TROUT TO WIN THE WORLD BASEBALL CLASSIC FOR JAPAN!" - Tim and Friends

In addition to representing his country, Shohei Ohtani is getting it done on the MLB stage. In addition to boasting an 8-5 record alongside an ERA of 3.71, the 29-year old leads the entire MLB in triples, home runs, walks, and SLG.

To boot, when his contract with the Angels expires at the end of the season, Ohtani is expected to draw offers of up to $500 million. Although the Los Angeles Dodgers have been highlighted as a top contender, nobody is quite sure where Ohtani is heading next.

Recently, Ohtani gained another win after it was announced someone had bought the helmet that he wore in this year's MLB All-Star Game. According to the Japan Times, an unnamed individual reportedly paid $98,100 for the piece of equipment. This helmet is not to be confused with Ohtani's Samurai helmet, worn by himself and his teammates in the Los Angeles Angels dugout after a home run.

Baseball @mlbelites_ The Angels new HR hat is a Samurai Warrior helmet. Shohei Ohtani picked it out. pic.twitter.com/J06hNqKPUj

"The Angels new HR hat is a Samurai Warrior helmet. Shohei Ohtani picked it out." - Baseball

During the July 11 All-Star game at T-Mobile Park, home of the Seattle Mariners, Ohtani was greeted with roars from the hometown crowd urging him to come to Seattle in the offseason.

Ohtani batted second as a DH during the affair, registering no hits and one walk as the NL swept to victory for the first time since 2012.

Shohei Ohtani has conquered every challenge he has faced

At just 29 years old, Shohei Ohtani is already a former Rookie of the Year, and MVP. When he finally departs the Angels after five tiresome and fruitless seasons, he is bound to get another feather in his cap. Although there are many questions pertaining to Ohtani's future, fans would not want to have it any other way.