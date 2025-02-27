Shohei Ohtani's All-Star teammate makes stance clear on 6-man rotation idea 

Shohei Ohtani's All-Star teammate Tyler Glasnow will be an integral part of the rotation in 2025. Flushed with starting pitchers, the LA Dodgers may go and have a rotation involving six players instead of the traditional five pitchers.

During the MLB GM and owners meeting in Dallas, club president Andrew Friedman and manager Dave Roberts confirmed going this way to ensure most of their starting pitchers are healthy at the start of the 2025 postseason.

The unconventional approach is poised for criticism if it doesn't work on expected lines. However, Glasnow is happy with the new six-man rotation.

"I'm kind of indifferent," Glasnow told MLB Network. "I think over the last few years, the Rays have done it a bit, too. The Dodgers did it last year sometimes with the built-in off days.

"Sometimes, it was like seven days. So, in terms of consistency, a five-day schedule is great. But given what I've been going through with the injury stuff, I think it probably makes a lot of sense. So, I just have to adapt and do it all season long," he added.

Tyler Glasnow will be joined by Shohei Ohtani in rotation but not on Opening Day

Exactly one month from now, baseball season opens up with Opening Day scheduled for March 27. However, the LA Dodgers start their regular season opener in Tokyo by playing a two-game series against the Chicago Cubs on March 18 and 19.

The Dodgers' starting rotation currently includes Clayton Kershaw, Blake Snell, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Roki Sasaki, Tyler Glasnow and Dustin May. This six-man rotation will further be bolstered after Shohei Ohtani, who missed the entirety of the 2024 campaign, returns to the mound sometime around May.

Ohtani has thrown a couple of bullpen sessions but is quite away from being available on the rotation from Day 1. The club is not rushing into anything when it comes to Ohtani, who had Tommy John surgery done in Sept. 2023.

Once Ohtani returns, it could be a headache for Dave Roberts & Co. on whom to replace him with.

