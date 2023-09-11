Plenty of MLB players have stated their affection towards animes. Even the likes of Shohei Ohtani, who is virtually having a sports manga career of his own, has been vocal about his love for the artwork. Fans quickly got to the scene to draw comparisons between anime characters and the sensation himself.

Anyone would be inclined to write an anime series on someone like Shohei Ohtani's life. But it is unknown to many that some of these have influenced their star player's career.

Ohtani grew up reading the Takuya Mitsuda comic series Major. It chronicles the story of the character Shigeno Goro, who pitches and hits, from his days playing baseball as a kindergarten student in Japan all the way to the MLB.

While Marshmello's "Twinbow" serves as Shohei Ohtani's walk-up song this year, the popular anime Jujutsu Kaisen's ending theme served as the song in 2021. In Jujutsu Kaisen, a high school student joins a clandestine group of sorcerers. Ohtani has stated that he eagerly anticipated viewing the programme each week when he was in his native country of Japan during the offseason.

Also, his more recent interests include Black Clover, a series based on the world of magic and World Trigger that deals with inter-dimensional spaces. As per the Halos DH, he was introduced to these series by All-Star pitcher Carlos Estevez.

Fans couldn't keep their excitement as they took to X to talk about Ohtani's resemblance to other characters.

Shohei Ohtani heading for another AL MVP

Even though he is currently out due to injury, Shohei Ohtani seems to have done enough to snatch the American League MVP for the second time in three years. He has hit 44 home runs this season and was leading the charts for a long time.

Ohtani's OPS is above 1.000 while on the mound he has recorded 10 wins and has been Los Angeles Angels' best pitcher this season. All these give more substance to the Ohtani anime series ideation.