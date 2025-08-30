“Shohei Ohtani’s betting” - Ippei Mizuhara’s bookie breaks silence on “holy sh*t” moment related to Dodgers $700M superstar’s betting scandal

Shohei Ohtani's name had come up in a federal investigation into Orange County bookie Mathew Bowyer, who was running a gambling site. Ohtani's former interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, was directly involved with a bookie to place bets.

Ad

After a long investigation, it was found that Mizuhara had defrauded Ohtani to pay off his gambling debts. While Miuzuhara was charged on multiple counts, Ohtani got away unscathed.

However, Bowyer has dropped a big bombshell with his latest interview with ESPN. While he admitted that he never met the $700 million Dodgers superstar, he believes Ohtani had knowledge of what was going and could also be directly involved with betting.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I think he's betting. Absolutely," Bowyer said (2:45 onwards). "I thought Ippei was putting in bets either with or for Shohei Ohtani. I'm at an Angels game -- he's on the mound, he's pitching, and I'm on my website. Of course, I'm watching bets, and bets are coming in while he's pitching. So that answered the question right there, in my mind, that they were all Ippei's.

Ad

Trending

"The only things in question at that point are: (A) does he know? Is he part of it? Are they partners? We've done that many times. Or (B) does he just help his friend out financially? And frankly, whether it was him, Shohei, or their dog betting - that's not my business."

Ad

That's a big claim by Bowyer. Some speculate that Mizuhara might have taken the fall for Ohtani, but there's also a good chance that Ohtani didn't know what was going on at all.

Mathew Bowyer's "holy s**t" moment after seeing a wire transfer by Shohei Ohtani's name

The verdict from the court is that Ippei Mizuhara defrauded Shohei Ohtani by paying off his gambling debts.

Ad

During the aforementioned interview with ESPN, Mathew Bowyer shared his reaction when he first witnessed a wire transfer in Ohtani's name.

"I'll just tell you, the oh f*** moment was when I found out that the wire transfer was not from Ippei Mizuhara," Bowyer said. "That was the holy f*** moment. I was actually sitting in my office, and I got a phone call. The gentleman who received the wire transfer said, 'Are you sitting down?' And I said, 'Yeah.'

Ad

"He said, 'Well, I just received a $500,000 wire.' I said, 'Okay, yes, thank you, that’s great.' And he said, 'It’s Shohei Ohtani -- that’s the name on the account.' And I just went, 'What the f***?' I was like, wow. That’s when I said, holy f***."

For Bowyer, it was both good and bad. On the bright side, he could have had a client in Ohtani who could afford to lose "$50 million," but on the downside, being in business with a big name would attract unwanted attention to his illegal gambling operation.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More