"He made it big all due to his own efforts. We had nothing to do with it."

Shohei Ohtani, the Los Angeles Angels superstar, has captivated the baseball world since gracing Major League Baseball. Often hailed as a once-in-a-century talent, Ohtani's journey to stardom began in his hometown of Mizusawa, nestled in Japan's northern Iwate prefecture.

To gain insight into his formative years, one must look to the place where it all began – the Mizusawa Pirates Little League team.

In a conversation with National Public Radio, Coach Shoji Asari, the man who founded the Pirates, reminisces about the time when Shohei Ohtani and his parents visited the field.

Coach Asari initially thought Ohtani would join his school's softball team, but the determined youngster had a different idea. Looking straight into his coach's eyes, Ohtani declared:

"I want to play hardball with this team."

Coach Asari, struck by the young boy's ambition, recognized he had the potential for greatness, despite his slender frame at the time.

Ohtani quickly surpassed his teammates, showcasing his exceptional skills at a young age. Batting left-handed, he effortlessly sent home runs soaring over the right-field fence and into the adjacent river.

Coach Asari humorously recounts the increasing cost of lost baseballs, teasingly advising Ohtani:

"Don't pull your hits, Shohei!"

Undeterred, Ohtani responded by hitting his next homer to left field, embracing the challenge of opposite-field hitting. This unique ability would later become a trademark of his hitting style, setting records for left-handed hitters.

However, it was not only Ohtani's hitting prowess that set him apart but also his pitching skills. Even in his youth, he delivered faster fastballs and curveballs with more break than his peers.

Shohei Ohtani's exceptional talent as a two-way player earned him the moniker of "nitoryu" – a term that draws parallels with the legendary samurai warriors of Japan's past.

Coach Asari refuses to take credit for Shohei Ohtani's success

Coach Asari, despite playing a pivotal role in shaping Shohei Ohtani's early baseball career, remains modest and humble about his contribution to the phenom's success.

He emphasizes Ohtani's accomplishments are entirely due to his own efforts, saying:

"He made it big all due to his own efforts. We had nothing to do with it."

In a sports culture that often focuses on strict discipline and conformity, Coach Asari prioritized fun and individual growth over winning games.

This has stayed with Ohtani throughout his career. So has his unwavering desire to excel in every aspect - a combination that has yielded one of the greatest players baseball has ever seen.

